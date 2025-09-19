【日英対訳記事】大阪・関西万博インタビュー・オランダ政府代表が語る両国の共通点と英語教育の違い

大阪・関西万博もいよいよ大詰めとなりましたが、みなさんは、足を運ばれましたか？ 以前『中学生の基礎英語 レベル１』の担当編集が万博に潜入、テキスト７月号で記事を掲載しました。



今回は、その際に実現した2025年大阪・関西万博オランダ政府代表のマーク・カウパースさんへのインタビューを公開！ じつは、パビリオンへの思いだけでなく、そのテーマや日蘭の長い歴史のお話をうかがっていました。もちろん、オランダでの英語事情についても教えていただきましたよ！





オランダパビリオンのテーマ「コモングラウンド」ってなに？

日英対訳形式なので、万博に行こうか迷っている方は日本語を、まとまった英語の文章に取り組みたい方は英語で読むなど、それぞれの読み方でぜひお楽しみください。

―― Could you tell us about the concept of the Netherlands’ pavilion and the reasons behind it?



Marc Kuipers: The concept of our pavilion―the theme―is ‘A New Dawn on Common Ground’. We believe we live in a world that is dealing with global challenges, like climate change. There are so many issues that are global in nature, and no single country can solve them alone. We believe we should come together on common ground to find solutions, share innovations, share ideas and offer inspiration to the next generation.



――オランダパビリオンのコンセプトとそのわけを教えていただけますか？



マーク・カウパース：このパビリオンのコンセプト――テーマは「コモングラウンド――新たな幕開け――」です。私たちは、気候変動のようなさまざまなグローバルな課題に直面した世界に住んでいます。本質的にグローバルな問題があまりにも多く、ひとつの国でそれらを解決することは不可能です。ですから、コモングラウンド（共創（きょうそう）の礎（いしずえ））に集まり、解決策を見つけ、イノベーションやアイデアを共有することで、次の世代にインスピレーションを提供するべきだと思っています。



Kuipers: We have experience in dealing with really big challenges. Twenty-six percent of the Netherlands is below sea level. Even if you want to try to protect yourself in your own house, your own family, the sea will flow in, and you will not survive. Over the centuries, we came together and found new ways of working together―stepping up our game―not just for our own interest but also for shared interest. We built amazing waterworks, fought water, kept the water out and then thought that maybe we should live in harmony with nature.



カウパース：オランダ人には、実に大きな課題に対応してきた経験があります。オランダの国土の26パーセントが海抜ゼロ地点よりも低いところにあるのです。自分自身、自分の家、自分の家族を守ろうにも、大波が押し寄せてきてしまったら、生き残ることはできません。何世紀にもわたって、私たちは一丸となって連携していく新しい術（すべ）を見つけ、自分の利益のためだけでなく、共通の利益のためにも技術を向上させてきました。おどろくほどの水道工事を行い、水と戦い、水を中に入れないようにしてきましたが、ついに自然と調和して生きるべきではないかと思い至ったのです。

Kuipers: We bring that mindset to Osaka because we think that we should be able to thrive with nature―not in coexistence but in pure harmony―and be successful together with it. The Expo is about connection: human connection. We want people to get out there and feel inspired. If we can give you even a bit of that inspiration and make it personal, who knows? Good things might happen, right?



カウパース：この考え方を大阪で提起したのは、私たちは、共存ではなく完ぺきな調和のなかで自然と共栄することができるし、ともによい結果を生み出していくべきだと信じているからなのです。万博の目的はつながり、つまり人と人とのつながりなのです。ですから、ここへ来て、インスピレーションを感じてください。私たちがみなさんに少しでもインスピレーションを与えることができて、それをみなさんが自分自身のものとすることができたら、どうでしょう。よいことが起こるかもしれませんよね。

オランダと日本の共通の歴史

―― The idea that we are the ones who can tackle global challenges―that’s truly inspiring. Going back to another point you made, the delta environment is one element that Japan and the Netherlands share. We also have a beautiful shared history, don’t we?



Kuipers: Yes! The Netherlands came to Japan in 1600. Tokugawa was curious about a new Dutch ship and asked for it to come to Sakai City. In early May 1600, two members of the crew―William Adams and Yan Joosten van Lodensteyn―travelled to Osaka Castle and spoke with Tokugawa Ieyasu, who would later become shogun. During Japan’s more than two centuries of national isolation, the Netherlands was the only country permitted to maintain trade with the country. Dejima became Japan’s only window to the Western world. Through that artificial island, Japan and the Netherlands exchanged knowledge in science, medicine and navigation―and much more. It’s a shared history that shows we’ve long known how to work together, isn’t it? Now, 425 years later, we find ourselves on another artificial island: Yumeshima. This time, we stand not only with Japan but with the world, once again exchanging wisdom, knowledge and science. We’re bringing it all back. Wonderful, isn’t it?



―― グローバルな課題に取り組んでいくのは私たち一人ひとりだという考え――本当に刺激的です。先にお話しされていたもう一つご指摘では、デルタという環境が日本とオランダの共通の要素とのことですが、私たちにはすてきな歴史もありますよね。



カウパース：そうなんです！ オランダが日本にやってきたのは1600年でした。徳川家康はその新たに現れたオランダ船に興味を示し、堺に来るように命じました。その年の5月初めに、２人の船員――ウィリアム・アダムス〔イギリス人航海士〕とヤン・ヨーステン・ファン・ローデンステイン〔オランダ人航海士〕――が、大阪城へ赴き、徳川家康本人と話したのです。彼はのちに、征夷大将軍となったのでした。200年以上にもおよぶ日本の鎖国の間、オランダは日本と貿易を許された、唯一の国でした。出島は西洋世界への窓となったのです。そして、あの人工島を通じて、オランダと日本は科学、医療、航海――そしてそれ以上――の知見を交換し合うこととなりました。これこそ、協力していく術を私たちが長きにわたって知っていたことを示す共通の歴史にほかならないのではないでしょうか。今、425年が経ち、私たちはもう一つの人工島である夢洲（ゆめしま）の上にいます。しかし今回は、日本とではなく、世界とともにその上に立っています――今一度、知識や知見、そして科学を交換するために。私たちは再び戻ってくるのです。すばらしいことですよね。



オランダでの英語教育

―― Let’s move on to education. I know the English language education in the Netherlands has the highest reputation worldwide. Could you please explain why and give us examples?



Kuipers: Basically, we are a small country, so we have a lot of foreign countries around us. We know that if we want to survive by ourselves, it doesn’t make any difference, right? But if you know that there’s a big world out there and you work together with everybody, that’s amazing. You have so many more economic, political or science-related opportunities. The fact that we are not an island means we are very much looking to the outside world. That means you need to communicate, and everybody knows how important it is to speak English.



――教育のほうに話を移しましょう。オランダの英語教育は世界でも大変高い評価を受けていると思います。そのわけや具体例を教えていただけますか？



カウパース：基本的に、私たちは小さな国です。ですから、自分たちは諸外国に囲まれているわけです。もし自分たちだけで生き残ろうとしても、意味がないですよね。しかし、外には世界が広がっていて、みんなで協力したら、それはすばらしいことです。より一層、経済、政治、科学に関するチャンスが生まれるのですから。つまり、コミュニケーションを取らなければならないということですし、英語を話すことがどれほど重要か、だれもが知っているということでもあるのです。



Kuipers: And combine that with the fact that our television is always subtitled; we watch a lot of English and American series and films, so it’s always subtitled. A lot of the music is English music, so even as a child, you pick up words. It’s easier. Then you start going to school, and basically already in low-level grades, English lessons are on the menu. And then, of course, everybody’s gaming nowadays, right? So everybody’s wearing a headset and playing with friends online that they’ve never seen. They’re from all over the world, communicating in English. Yeah, so it starts from a young age. I think that while people sometimes complain about how much time kids are playing games online, it’s also a way to interact with your friends and really good for your English-speaking skills.



カウパース：これとあわせて、オランダのテレビは〔吹き替えではなく〕、常に字幕放送です。ですから私たちは、多くのイギリスやアメリカのドラマや映画を字幕でそのまま視聴しています。音楽も多くが英語ですので、子どものころから、簡単に単語を身につけていくのです。そして、学校に入ると、原則低学年からもう英語の授業があります。さらに、最近はみなさんゲームをするのが当たり前になっていますよね。誰もがヘッドセットをつけて、初めて会った友人たちとオンラインでプレイをしています。その友だちは世界中にいますから、英語でコミュニケーションをとるわけです。それも、若い時期から。ですから、子どもがオンラインゲームばかりをやっていることに不満を言う人もいますが、これは友だちとやりとりをする方法でもありますし、英語のスピーキング能力にとっては本当にいいことだと思っています。



――People sometimes say that Japanese people are not good at speaking English. And then…



Kuipers: You’re comfortable. Come on!



――日本人は英語を話すのが苦手だとよく言われますよね。それで……



カウパース：でも、あなたはできていますよ。ね！



――Haha. English is sort of a lingua franca, but many people here in Japan say they’re not good at speaking English. What do you think?



Kuipers: I’ve been living here for three and a half years now, and I have made many observations on working with Japanese people. I love it, especially in the Kansai region, because people are open and chatty; funny things happen, right? They’re more into conversations. And even though my Japanese is poor, their English might be so-so. But still, you know, there’s energy. I love that. What I see happening is, basically, there’s part of Japanese culture, and that is... People are a bit shy sometimes and afraid to make a mistake, so they tend to work inside the rules and don’t experiment that much. To play it safe and do it perfectly, that’s better.



――ハハハ。英語はいわばリンガ・フランカ〔共通語〕ですが、日本では多くの人が英語を話すのが得意ではないといいます。この問題はどのように思いますか。



カウパース：私は３年半日本に住んでいます。その間、日本人と働く中で多くの気づきがありました。特に関西圏の人のことが私は大好きなんです。というのは、人々がオープンで、おしゃべりで、おもしろいことが起きますよね。彼らは会話することに夢中になっています。そして、私の日本語がうまくなくて、彼らの英語がそこそこだったとしても、それでもそこにはエネルギーが生まれるのです。それが大好きです。私が感じているのは、基本的に日本文化の一部にあるもの、つまり日本人は時としてすこしシャイで、間違いを犯すのを恐れているということです。ですから、日本人はルールの中で仕事をして、なにかを試すことはあまりしない傾向にあるのです。安全かつ完ぺきにやること、それがよいことなのだと。



Kuipers: I feel that that’s important too. People tend to say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, I don’t speak English’. They do speak English. They’re just afraid to make a mistake. Have a conversation and make a mistake. We both laugh because, oh, what do you say now? Oh, yes, funny. And now I make a mistake. You experiment, you learn, you grow. That’s what I love. So that’s my advice from a very humble perspective―because my Japanese is still very poor. But I try.



カウパース：それから、こんなことも大切だと感じています。「いや、いや、いや、英語は話せません」とみんな言いがちです。でも、彼らは確かに英語を話しているのです。間違いを恐れているにすぎません。会話をして、間違える。そしてふたりで笑って「え、なんていったの？」となる。おもしろいですよね。そして今度は、自分が間違える。でも試したからこそ、学び成長するのです。それが私はとても好きです。これが私のつつましやかな立場からのアドバイスです。というのは、私自身日本語がまだ不自由なので。でも、がんばっています。



―― I like how you think!



Kuipers: Now, I hear more and more that young people don’t want to go abroad anymore. Also, sometimes they’re concerned that if they’re away for a year, the recruitment process―which starts earlier and earlier―might pass them by. And I think that feels like missing out. It would be great to see the Expo here also have an effect, leading many young people to say, ‘Oh, I do love to travel. Even though the yen is weak, it’s difficult, but let’s try’.



――その考え方、いいですね！



カウパース：いまではもう、若い人たちが海外に行きたがらないというのを、ますます耳にするようになりました。一年も海外にいたら、年々スタートが早くなっている就職活動に乗り遅れてしまうかもしれないと心配することもあるというのです。それはもったいないように感じます。なので、この万博に効果があって、多くの若い人たちが「あ、旅行は大好き。円安で難しいけれど、やってみよう」となってくれたらすばらしいと思います。



――So, lastly, can I ask for your comment or words of encouragement―and, of course, an invitation to the pavilion for our readers?



Kuipers: My advice to people is always ‘dream big’. If you dream big, are not afraid to fail, embrace every mistake you make, and learn from it, maybe you will make like 150 percent of your potential. Good things might happen. For those who use Instagram, please follow us at @nlexpo2025. You can see a lot of stories and reels there, and there’s always a tagline: ‘Oranda pavilion kite-ya!’



――最後に読者にコメントや激励、そしてパビリオンについて、ひと言お願いできますか？



カウパース：私はいつも人に「夢は大きく」とアドバイスしています。夢を大きく描いて、失敗を恐れず、あらゆる失敗を受け入れてそこから学ぶことができれば、自分のポテンシャルを150％くらいまで引き出すことができるかもしれないのです。きっといいことが起こるはずです。インスタグラムがお好きのみなさん、ぜひ@nlexpo2025をフォローしてください！ たくさんのストーリーやリールを見ることができます。いつもきまって出てくる決まり文句がひとつあります。それは「オランダパビリオン、来てや！」



Marc Kuipers（マーク・カウパース）

在大阪オランダ王国総領事。1967年、オランダ・北ブラバント州ドゥールーネ生まれ。オランダ総合情報保安局次長やオランダ社会・雇用省、社会・雇用監督局の統括監督官を経て2021年より現職。

Interview, editing, and translation: Yusuké Ono

Proofreading: Tom Kain

Special thanks to the Consulate-general of the Netherlands in Osaka



取材・編集・日本語訳：小野祐輔

編集協力：トム・ケイン

協力：在大阪オランダ王国総領事館

