【9月のゲームカタログ】 9月16日 提供開始

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PS Plus エクストラとプレミアムの加入者向けに提供しているゲームカタログについて、9月16日から提供するタイトルを公開した。

9月16日からは、WWEのスーパースターたちと熱い戦いを繰り広げる「WWE 2K25」、江戸時代が舞台の聖杯戦争に参加する「Fate/Samurai Remnant」、アマゾン熱帯雨林を舞台にしたオープンワールド・サバイバル・シミュレーション「Green Hell」、心の怪盗団の新たなターン制ストラテジーアドベンチャー「ペルソナ５ タクティカ」など計6本が追加される。

□PSブログのページ

【9月のゲームカタログ】

WWE 2K25（PS5/PS4）

Fate/Samurai Remnant（PS5/PS4）

Green Hell（PS5/PS4）

ペルソナ５ タクティカ（PS5/PS4）

【そのほかの9月新規追加タイトル】

Crow Country（PS5 / PS4） The Invincible（PS5） CONSCRIPT（PS5）

(C)ATLUS (C)SEGA All rights reserved.



(C)TYPE-MOON/コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. 制作協力 アニプレックス



(C)2025 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 2Kおよび2Kのロゴは、Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (TM) & (C) 2025 WWE. All Rights Reserved. の登録商標です。WWEの興行、人物名、画像、肖像、スローガン、レスリングの技、商標、ロゴ、著作権は、いずれもWWEおよびその子会社の独占的財産です。その他の商標、ロゴ、著作権は、いずれも各所有者の財産です。



Downloading this product is subject to the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and our terms of use and any other specific additional conditions associated with this product. If you do not accept these terms, do not download this product. One-time license fee for downloading to multiple PS4 and/or PS5 systems. All content, game titles, trade names and/or visual game characters, trademarks, graphics and associated images are trademarks and copyrighted material belonging to Creepy Jar S.A. In particular “Green Hell” is a registered trademark of Creepy Jar S.A. All rights reserved.



(C)SFB Games Limited 2023

(C) 11 bit studios S.A. and Starward Industries S.A. All rights reserved.



CONSCRIPT (C) Catchweight Studio, published under licence by TEAM17 Digital Limited