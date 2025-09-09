【ボーダーランズ4】 9月12日 発売予定 価格 スタンダードエディション：9,460円 デラックス・エディション：13,860円 超デラックス・エディション：16,500円

2KとGearbox Softwareは9月9日、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用シューティングRPG「ボーダーランズ4」の発売記念ゲームプレイトレーラー公開した。

いよいよ9月12日に発売を迎える「ボーダーランズ4」。今回のトレーラーでは、6年ぶりの新作を祝い、各々がバトルで“ヒャッハー”している様子が映されている。また、各国での発売日時も発表され、日本ではPS5/Xbox Series X|S版が9月12日0時～、PC版が9月12日1時～、Nintendo Switch 2版が10月3日0時よりプレイ可能となる。

【『ボーダーランズ4』発売記念ゲームプレイトレーラー】

「ボーダーランズ4」各国の発売日時

(C)2025 Gearbox Software. Published by 2K Games. Developed by Gearbox. Gearbox, Borderlands, and related logos are all trademarks of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

