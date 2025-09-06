【オリジナル動画】Mom、「_____identitycrisis______」弾き語りver.ー Real Sound Live Vol.13
「Real Sound Live」は、洋楽／邦楽の名曲をアーティストがアコースティックで演奏するカバー企画。第13回目のゲストは、シンガーソングライター Mom。今回は、最新アルバム『AIと刹那のポリティクス』から「_____identitycrisis______」を披露する。Mom 「_____identitycrisis______」弾き語りver.ー Real Sound Live Vol.13
■リリース情報7th album『AIと刹那のポリティクス』digital：https://linkco.re/PTsS8cG5CD：https://clubdetox.stores.jp/
