【Steam：Baldur's Gate 3】 セール期間：9月9日まで 価格：8,499円 → 6,374円（25%OFF）

Larian Studiosは、ファンタジーRPG「Baldur's Gate 3（バルダーズ・ゲート3）」のセールをSteamにて実施している。期間は9月9日まで。

本作は、世界初のロールプレイングゲームとされるテーブルトークRPG「ダンジョンズ&ドラゴンズ」をベースにした「Baldur's Gate」シリーズのナンバリング第3作。2023年の「THE GAME AWARDS」では「Game of The Year（GOTY）」を受賞している。

Steamでは1週間限定セールとして、9月9日まで25%OFFと最安値の6,374円で販売中。通常よりもお買い得に購入できる。

なお、セールは予告なく期間などが変更する場合もあるので、購入の際は商品ページにて割引価格が適用されているかを確認してほしい。

□Steam「Baldur's Gate 3」のページ

(C) 2023 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of Arrakis NV, affiliate of Larian Studios Games ltd. All company names, brand names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. (C) 2023 Wizards of the coast. All rights reserved. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC.