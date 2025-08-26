Valveは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォームのSteamにて「TPSフェス」を開催している。期間は9月2日2時まで。

本セールでは3人称視点のシューティングゲームを中心としたラインナップを取り揃え、特別価格で販売するキャンペーン。対象タイトルとしては「スター・ウォーズ」の世界観をベースとした「Star Wars Outlaws」が55%オフの4,405円で販売。グラフィックスが進化した「The Last of Us Part II Remastered」は20%オフの4,384円へと割引される。

このほか、「Risk of Rain 2」は67%オフの848円へと値引きが実施され、「Control Ultimate Edition」は90%オフの450円と大幅な値引きが行なわれる。

□Steamの「TPSフェス」のページ

「Star Wars Outlaws」

「The Last of Us Part II Remastered」

「Risk of Rain 2」

「Control Ultimate Edition」

