アメリカ政府がIntel株の10％を取得、1兆3000億円を出資
アメリカ政府がIntel株を10％取得したことがわかりました。取得にあたり政府がIntelに出資した額は89億ドル(1兆3000億円)に上るとのことです。
Trump says US to get stake in Intel | AP News
https://apnews.com/article/trump-intel-us-equity-stake-b538526b6698f7ebd31e99effd727693
Trump says US will take 10% stake in Intel because CEO wants to “keep his job” - Ars Technica
U.S. takes 10% stake in Intel Trump expands control of private sector
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/intel-goverment-equity-stake.html
業績の低迷が続くIntelに対して、アメリカ・トランプ政権が出資を検討しているといううわさが出ていましたが、実際にアメリカ政府がIntelに出資を行い、株を保有したことがわかりました。
トランプ大統領は、アメリカ政府がIntel株式の10％を保有することになったことを明らかにし、取引にあたっては「Intelの高名なCEOであるリップ＝ブー・タン氏と交渉した」と記しています。トランプ大統領は、わずか2週間前にはタンCEOの即時辞任を求めていました。
ラトニック商務長官も「この歴史的な合意は、半導体業界でアメリカのリーダーシップを強化するもので、アメリカ経済を成長させるとともに、技術的優位性を確保するのに貢献するものです。ありがとう、Intel」とXに投稿しています。
BIG NEWS: The United States of America now owns 10% of Intel, one of our great American technology companies.
This historic agreement strengthens U.S. leadership in semiconductors, which will both grow our economy and help secure America’s technological edge.
Thanks to Intel… pic.twitter.com/AYMuX14Rgi— Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) August 22, 2025
一方、Intelのリップ＝ブー・タンCEOは、トランプ大統領との会談を経て、政府から89億ドルの投資を受けることが決まったと投稿。タンCEOは「未来の最先端のシリコンテクノロジーとコンピューティング製品がここ、アメリカで設計・製造されることを保証するための今後の取り組みを大いに楽しみにしています」と述べています。
Just met with President Trump to announce a historic agreement: the U.S. government is investing $8.9B in @Intel to boost American semiconductor leadership.
I’m excited about the work ahead to ensure the most advanced silicon technology and computing products of the future are… pic.twitter.com/8PUcJyiNJu— Lip-Bu Tan (@LipBuTan1) August 22, 2025