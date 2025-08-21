【ハロウィン】 2026年 発売予定 価格：未定

IllFonicは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用非対称ステルスホラーゲーム「ハロウィン」を2026年に発売する。

本作は、ホラー映画「Halloween（ハロウィン）」を原作とした非対称型ステルスホラーゲーム。プレーヤーは、白いマスクを被った殺人鬼「マイケル・マイヤーズ」となって住民たちを襲うか、住民となってマイケル・マイヤーズの凶行を阻止し当局に連絡するか、いずれも映画さながらの恐怖を体験できる。

ゲームはストーリーモードのソロプレイ、対人戦のマルチプレイに対応。2026年の発売に向けて、最新情報はSNSや公式サイトで順次公開される。

(C) 2025 Compass International Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Halloween and Michael Myers are trademarks of Compass. Game software excluding Compass International Pictures, Inc. elements: (C)2025 IllFonic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Developed by IllFonic, Inc. IllFonic(R) and the IllFonic Logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of IllFonic, Inc. throughout the world. (C) 2025 Gun Media Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Gun Media TM and the Gun Media TM logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Gun Media Holdings, Inc. throughout the world.

