【8月のゲームカタログ】 8月19日 提供開始予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PS Plus エクストラとプレミアムの加入者向けに提供しているゲームカタログについて、8月19日から提供するタイトルを公開した。

8月19日から提供するタイトルは「ユニコーンオーバーロード」、「地球防衛軍6」、「Sword of the Sea」、「Marvel's Spider-Man」の他、「ライザのアトリエ3 ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～」、「Coral Island」、「Harold Halibut」の7種。加えてプレミアムプランの加入者向けに提供する「クラシックスカタログ」には「バイオハザード2」、「バイオハザード3」を追加する。

ユニコーンオーバーロード

地球防衛軍6

Sword of the Sea

Marvel's Spider-Man

