【Days Gone Remasteredセール】 実施期間：8月20日まで

PlayStation Storeのセール「今週の1本」としてプレイステーション 5用「Days Gone Remastered」が25％引きの特別価格4,110円で販売される。期間は8月20日まで。

「Days Gone」はパンデミックによって荒廃したアメリカ西海岸北西部を旅するサバイバルアクション。感染産の大群や他の生存者たちが襲い掛かり、死と隣り合わせのオープンワールドで戦い続ける。

