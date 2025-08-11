熊本市全域に大雨による避難指示が発令されたことを受け、熊本市は8月11日（月祝）、熊本城を臨時閉園すると発表しました。

English

Kumamoto City has announced the following information.

Due to the evacuation order issued for the entire city of Kumamoto because of heavy rain, Kumamoto Castle will be temporarily closed all day on August 11 (Monday, a public holiday).

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those who had planned to visit, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

中文

熊本市发布了以下信息。

因熊本市全境发布了因大雨而引起的避难指示，8月11日（周一·节假日）熊本城将全天临时闭园。

对于计划前往的游客造成不便，我们深表歉意，敬请您的理解与配合。

한국어

구마모토시가 아래와 같은 정보를 발표했습니다.

구마모토시 전역에 호우로 인한 피난 지시가 발령됨에 따라, 8월 11일(월·공휴일)은 구마모토성을 하루 종일 임시 휴원합니다.

방문을 예정하셨던 분들께 불편을 끼쳐 드려 죄송하며, 아무쪼록 이해와 협력을 부탁드립니다.