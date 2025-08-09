米俳優のトム・ハンクスが8日（日本時間9日）、インスタグラムを更新。7日に97歳で死去した、アポロ13号の船長、ジェームズ・ラベルさんを追悼した。ハンクスは1995年の映画「アポロ13」でラベルさんを演じた。

ハンクスは、紙にタイプしたコメントの写真をインスタにアップ。「この満月の夜に、彼は、天国へと、宇宙へと、星々へと旅だった。ジム・ラベル、新たな旅に、神さまのご加護を」とつづった。

ハンクスは「勇気を持って挑戦し、夢を持ち、私たちが自分たちでは行こうとしないところへ、多くの人々を導く人たちがいる。長い間、私たちの地球上のどの人よりも遠く、長く、宇宙に挑んだ、ジム・ラベルはまさに、そういう人だった」とラベルさんの偉業を讃えた。

そして、「彼の、地球を周回し、あの月のすぐ近くまで迫った、多くの航海は、富や名声などのためではない。彼の幾多のチャレンジこそが、彼の人生を燃え上がらせるものだったからで、彼以上にその航海にふさわしいものはいなかった」と、ラベルさんの、宇宙の深遠へ挑み続けた人生を偲んだ。

トム・ハンクスの追悼文は以下の通り

There are people who dare,who dream,and who lead others to the place we would not go on our own.

Jim Lovell,who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet,was that kind of guy.

His many voyages around Earth and on to so−very−close to the moon were not made for riches or celevrity,but because such challanges as those are what fuels the course of being alive−and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages.

On this night of full Moon,he passes on−to the heavens,to the cosmos,to the stars.

God speed you, on this next voyage,Jim Lovell

−Tom Hanks