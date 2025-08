■ライブアルバム『XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live』

2025.08.08 FRI

Pre-save/Pre-add https://xg.lnk.to/ThefirstHOWL_pre

Tracklist:

01​. X-GENE (HESONOO) [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

02​. HOWLING & GRL GVNG [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

03​. UNDEFEATED [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

04​. TGIF & IYKYK [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

05​. Tippy Toes & SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT & IN THE RAIN [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

06​. SHOOTING STAR [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

07​. WOKE UP [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

08​. PUPPET SHOW [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

09​. IS THIS LOVE [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

10​. NEW DANCE [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

11​. MILLION PLACES [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

12​. WINTER WITHOUT YOU & MASCARA [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]

13​. LEFT RIGHT [XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL” Live]