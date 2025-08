DIGITAL EP - “THE LAST PIECE” Creative Round 収録曲

Lily - Team A Ver. from Audition “THE LAST PIECE”So what? - Team B Ver. from Audition “THE LAST PIECE”光 - Team C Ver. from Audition “THE LAST PIECE”RIGHT NOW - Team D Ver. from Audition “THE LAST PIECE”Love Myself - Team E Ver. from Audition “THE LAST PIECE”

ダウンロード・ストリーミング

https://lnk.to/THELASTPIECE_Creative-Round