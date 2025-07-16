À¤³¦ºÇÇö¡©¤ÎHonor Magic V5¤è¤ê¡¢Galaxy Z Fold7¤ÎÊý¤¬Çö¤¤Àâ
¡ÖÀ¤³¦ºÇÇö¤ÎÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¡×¤ÈÀèÆüÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤¿Honor¤ÎMagic V5¡¢¸ü¤µ8.8¥ß¥ê¡£¤½¤Î¿ôÆü¸å¤ËÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤¿Samsung¤ÎGalaxy Z Fold7¡¢8.7¥ß¥ê¡£¤ï¤º¤«¡¢0.1¥ß¥ê¤Îº¹¤ÇÀ¤³¦1°Ì¤ÎºÂ¤¬·è¤Þ¤ëÈó¾ï¤ËßõÎõ¤ÊÁè¤¤¡£¤â¤Ï¤ä¡¢¥¹¥Ý¡¼¥Ä¤ÎÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
¡Ä¤¬¡¢¡Ö¤¢¤ì¡© ËÜÅö¤ÏGalaxy¤ÎÊý¤¬Çö¤¤¤ó¤¸¤ã¤Í¡©¡×¤È¤¤¤¦À¼¤¬½Ð¤Æ¤¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
²£¤ËÊÂ¤Ù¤Æ¤ß¤¿
There is no accurate measuring tool, but we can still draw a rigorous conclusion: Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest folding mobile phone in the world.- PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2025
I switched the positions of two mobile phones during the test, and the results remained the same, which showed that the factors of¡Ä pic.twitter.com/irlNgKOtH0
Magic V5¤ÈGalaxy Z Fold7¤ò²£¤ËÊÂ¤Ù¤ÆÈæ³Ó¤·¤Æ¤ß¤¿¤È¤¤¤¦Æ°²è¤¬X¤Ë¥Ý¥¹¥È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Åê¹Æ¤·¤¿@UniverseIce¤Ï¡ÖÀµ³Î¤ËÂ¬¤ë¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤ó¤À¤±¤É¡×¤ÈÁ°ÃÖ¤¤·¤Ä¤Ä¡¢ÉáÄÌ¤Î¿Í¤Ë¤ï¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¡¼¤¤Èæ¤ÙÊý¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£2Ã¼Ëö¤Î¾å¤Ë¥«¡¼¥É¤òÃÖ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤½¤Î·¹¤¡¢¾å¤Ë¥Ü¡¼¥ë¤òÃÖ¤¤¤¿¤È¤¤ÎÆ°¤¤ò¸«¤ë¤È¡Ä¡£¤¢¤ì¡¢Galaxy¤ÎÊý¤¬Çö¤¤¤ó¤¸¤ã¤Í¡©¤È¡£
¤Á¤Ê¤ß¤Ë¡¢Î¾Ã¼Ëö¤Î°ÌÃÖ¤òÆþ¤ìÂØ¤¨¤Æ¥Æ¥¹¥È¤·¤Æ¤âÆ±¤¸·ë²Ì¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¡¢¥Æ¡¼¥Ö¥ë¤¬·¹¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤ê¥Ç¥³¥Ü¥³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤ê¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤ÏÇö¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£
I tested the three thinnest foldable phones, it's unbelievable!- fenibook (@feni_book) July 14, 2025
The thinnest one was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the thickest one was the Honor Magic V5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7,
OPPO Find N5¡¤
Honor Magic V5. pic.twitter.com/LBfHhPBGX5
¤Þ¤¿¡¢ÊÌ¤Î¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼@feni_book¤â¸ü¤µ¥Æ¥¹¥È¡Ê¤³¤Á¤é¤ÏÀìÍÑ¤Îµ¡³£¤ò»ÈÍÑ¡Ë¤òX¤Ç¸ø³«¡£·ë²Ì¡¢Galaxy Z Fold7¤Î¤Û¤¦¤¬Çö¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤à¤·¤í¡¢Magic V5¤ÏOPPO Find N5¤è¤ê¤âÊ¬¸ü¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È¡Ä¡£
Çö¤¤¤Ã¤Æ²¿¡©
¤½¤â¤½¤â¡¢¤³¤³¤Ç¥Æ¥¹¥È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÃ¼Ëö¤Ï¡ÊOPPO Find N5¡Ë¤ò½ü¤¤¤Æ¤Þ¤ÀÈ¯ÇäÁ°¡£¥Æ¥¹¥È¤·¤¿¿Í¤¬¤É¤¦¤¤¤¦·ÐÏ©¤ÇÆþ¼ê¤·¤¿¤Î¤«¤â¤ï¤«¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¥ì¥Ó¥å¡¼ÍÑ¤È¤·¤Æ¸ø¼°¤«¤é¼Âµ¡¤òÀè¤ËÆþ¼ê¤Ç¤¤¿¤Î¤«¡¢¼«¾Î¼Âµ¡¤Ê¤Î¤«¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ÎÃ¼Ëö¤ÈËÜÅö¤Ëº¹¤¬¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤«¡Ä¡£
¤â¤Ã¤È¸À¤Ã¤Á¤ã¤¦¤È¡¢Çö¤µ¤Ã¤Æ²¿¤¹¤«¡©¤Ã¤ÆÏÃ¤Ç¤¹¡£
ÇòÇ®¤¹¤ëÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤ÎÇö¤µ¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Ã¼Ëö¤Î1ÈÖÇö¤¤²Õ½ê¤ò·×Â¬¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥á¥é¤Î¤Ç¤Ã¤Ñ¤ê¤Ï¹ÍÎ¸¤µ¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤¿¤È¤¨¤Ð¸ü¤µ9¥ß¥ê¤Î·ê¤¬¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¤â¡¢Honor Magic V5¤âSamsung¤ÎGalaxy Z Fold7¤â¤½¤³¤òÄÌ²á¤Ï¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£
¤¬¡¢¤½¤ì¤Ç¤â¤³¤À¤ï¤ê¤¿¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ËÌÜ¤Ç¸«¤Æ¼ê¤Ç¿¨¤ë¤È¡¢¤½¤ÎÇö¤µ¤Ë´¶Æ°¤¹¤ë¤«¤é¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¤«¡£
¾ÃÈñ¼Ô¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡Ö¤ß¤ó¤Ê¤¹¤Ã¤´¤¯Çö¤¤¤Í¡ª¡×¤Ç¤¤¤¤¤Î¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢¤ä¤Ï¤êºî¤ëÂ¦¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡ÖÀ¤³¦°ì¡×¤È¤¤¤¦¥ï¡¼¥É¤ÏÌ¥ÎÏÅª¤Ç¤¹¤è¤Í¡£
