Fortnite fans get banned for life, are forced to publicly apologize | Polygon

https://www.polygon.com/news/612950/fortnite-cheater-ddos-apology-youtube-legal-action-epic-games

Epic Games¤ÏX(µìTwitter)¤Ë¡¢¡Ö»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¡¢¥ë¡¼¥ë¤òÇË¤êÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿2Ì¾¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆË¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤ò¹Ö¤¸¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£1¿Í¤ÏÉÔÀµ¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ÎÈÎÇä¤È»ÈÍÑ¤ò¹Ô¤¤¡¢¤â¤¦1¿Í¤Ï¥²¡¼¥à¥×¥ì¥¤¤ò¥é¥¤¥ÖÇÛ¿®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥¿¡¼¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¥µ¥¤¥Ð¡¼¹¶·â(¤¤¤ï¤æ¤ëDDoS¹¶·â)¤ò¼Â»Ü¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Î¾Ì¾¤Ï¤³¤ì¤é¤Î³èÆ°¤òÄä»ß¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦Ì¿¤¸¤é¤ì¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¤¬¶Ø»ß¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥ë¡¼¥ë¤òÇË¤ì¤Ð¡¢¤½¤ÎÂå½þ¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¥á¥Ã¥»¡¼¥¸¤òÅê¹Æ¡£Â³¤±¤Æ2ËÜ¤ÎYouTubeÆ°²è¤Ø¤Î¥ê¥ó¥¯¤ò¾Ò²ð¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¤Ï¡¢Epic Games¤¬À©ºÛ¤ò²Ã¤¨¤¿2Ì¾¤Î¿ÍÊª¤¬Åê¹Æ¤·¤¿¼ÕºáÆ°²è¤Ç¤¹¡£

1ËÜÌÜ¤Ï¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤òÈÎÇä¤·¤¿Mirrored¤È¤¤¤¦¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¡£¡Ö¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Î¥È¡¼¥Ê¥á¥ó¥È¤ÇÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤ò¤·¤¿¤³¤È¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÂ¾¼Ò¤ÎÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¥Á¡¼¥È¤ä¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢¤ÎÇÛÉÛ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë¤ª¤ï¤Ó¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£Epic Games¤Î¥ë¡¼¥ë¤Ë°ãÈ¿¤·¤¿¤¿¤á¡¢Ë¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤¬¼¹¤é¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ï±Êµ×¤Ë¶Ø»ß¤µ¤ì¡¢º£¸åºÆ¤Ó¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤òÈÎÇä¡¦ÇÛÉÛ¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¤ÏË¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤¬¼è¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ê¸¾Ï¤ò±Ç¤·¤¿25ÉÃ¤ÎÃ»¤¤Ìµ²»Æ°²è¤Ç¤¹¡£

Apology to Epic Games and the Fortnite community - YouTube

2ËÜÌÜ¤ÏDDoS¹¶·â¤ò»Å³Ý¤±¤¿Zebsi¤È¤¤¤¦¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¡£Â¾¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¥ä¡¼¤ä¥¹¥È¥ê¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ëDDoS¹¶·â¤ò»Å³Ý¤±¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¼Õºá¤·¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤«¤é±Êµ×ÄÉÊü¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤òÅÁ¤¨¤ëÊ¸¾Ï¤òµ­¤·¤¿Ìµ²»Æ°²è¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

July 14 2025 - YouTube

Epic Games¤ÏÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤Ø¸·¤·¤¯ÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë»ÑÀª¤ò¤«¤Í¤Æ¤«¤é¥¢¥Ô¡¼¥ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£2025Ç¯6·î¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ÊÉ±Û¤·¤ËÂ¾¥×¥ì¥¤¥ä¡¼¤Ø¾È½à¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¤ë¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ò³«È¯¤ª¤è¤ÓÈÎÇä¤·¤¿¸Ä¿Í¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢¿·¤¿¤ÊÁÊ¾Ù¤òµ¯¤³¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£





2025Ç¯2·î¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¸µ¥×¥í¥²¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤¬¸ø¼°Âç²ñ¤Î½Ð¾ì¸¢¤òÆÀ¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤òÂ¾¿Í¤È¶¦Í­¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤ï¤«¤ê¡¢¼º³Ê¤Î¸å¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤«¤é±Êµ×ÄÉÊü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÂç²ñ¤Ç¸µ¥×¥í¥²¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤Ï2Ëü¥É¥ë(Ìó300Ëü±ß)¤ò³ÍÆÀ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢ÏÂ²ò¤Î¾ò·ï¤È¤·¤Æ»üÁ±ÃÄÂÎ¤Ë´óÉÕ¤·¤¿¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¤³¤Î¿ÍÊª¤â¼ÕºáÆ°¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

15 February 2025 - YouTube