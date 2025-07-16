¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Ç¥Á¡¼¥È¤äDDoS¹¶·â¤ò¤·¤¿¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤òEpic Games¤¬±Êµ×BAN¤·¼ÕºáÆ°²è¤òYouTube¤Ë¸ø³«¤µ¤»¤ë
¿Íµ¤¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥²¡¼¥à¡Ö¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¡×¤Î¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ò»ÈÍÑ¡¦ÈÎÇä¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¿ÍÊª¤È¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¥×¥ì¥¤¥ä¡¼¤Ø¤ÎDDoS¹¶·â¤ò¼Â¹Ô¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¿ÍÊª¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢±¿±Ä¸µ¤ÎEpic Games¤¬Ë¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤ò¼è¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
We took legal action against two people who cheated and broke our rules:
One sold and used cheats and the other carried out cyber attacks on content creators who were livestreaming gameplay (aka: DDoS attacks). Both have been ordered to stop these activities and are banned from¡Ä— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 14, 2025
¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¤Ï¡¢Epic Games¤¬À©ºÛ¤ò²Ã¤¨¤¿2Ì¾¤Î¿ÍÊª¤¬Åê¹Æ¤·¤¿¼ÕºáÆ°²è¤Ç¤¹¡£
1ËÜÌÜ¤Ï¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤òÈÎÇä¤·¤¿Mirrored¤È¤¤¤¦¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¡£¡Ö¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Î¥È¡¼¥Ê¥á¥ó¥È¤ÇÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤ò¤·¤¿¤³¤È¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÂ¾¼Ò¤ÎÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¥Á¡¼¥È¤ä¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢¤ÎÇÛÉÛ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë¤ª¤ï¤Ó¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£Epic Games¤Î¥ë¡¼¥ë¤Ë°ãÈ¿¤·¤¿¤¿¤á¡¢Ë¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤¬¼¹¤é¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ï±Êµ×¤Ë¶Ø»ß¤µ¤ì¡¢º£¸åºÆ¤Ó¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤òÈÎÇä¡¦ÇÛÉÛ¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¤ÏË¡ÅªÁ¼ÃÖ¤¬¼è¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ê¸¾Ï¤ò±Ç¤·¤¿25ÉÃ¤ÎÃ»¤¤Ìµ²»Æ°²è¤Ç¤¹¡£
2ËÜÌÜ¤ÏDDoS¹¶·â¤ò»Å³Ý¤±¤¿Zebsi¤È¤¤¤¦¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÎÆ°²è¡£Â¾¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¥ä¡¼¤ä¥¹¥È¥ê¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ëDDoS¹¶·â¤ò»Å³Ý¤±¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¼Õºá¤·¡¢¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤«¤é±Êµ×ÄÉÊü¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤òÅÁ¤¨¤ëÊ¸¾Ï¤òµ¤·¤¿Ìµ²»Æ°²è¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Epic Games¤ÏÉÔÀµ¹Ô°Ù¤Ø¸·¤·¤¯ÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë»ÑÀª¤ò¤«¤Í¤Æ¤«¤é¥¢¥Ô¡¼¥ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£2025Ç¯6·î¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ÊÉ±Û¤·¤ËÂ¾¥×¥ì¥¤¥ä¡¼¤Ø¾È½à¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¤ë¥Á¡¼¥È¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ò³«È¯¤ª¤è¤ÓÈÎÇä¤·¤¿¸Ä¿Í¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢¿·¤¿¤ÊÁÊ¾Ù¤òµ¯¤³¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
🚨 An update on our fight against cheating in Fortnite
We filed a new lawsuit against an individual who developed and sold cheating software that helped players see through walls and auto aim. We¡Çre also going after people who helped sell this software.
Creating and selling¡Ä— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) June 10, 2025
2025Ç¯2·î¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¸µ¥×¥í¥²¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤¬¸ø¼°Âç²ñ¤Î½Ð¾ì¸¢¤òÆÀ¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤òÂ¾¿Í¤È¶¦Í¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤ï¤«¤ê¡¢¼º³Ê¤Î¸å¥Õ¥©¡¼¥È¥Ê¥¤¥È¤«¤é±Êµ×ÄÉÊü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÂç²ñ¤Ç¸µ¥×¥í¥²¡¼¥Þ¡¼¤Ï2Ëü¥É¥ë(Ìó300Ëü±ß)¤ò³ÍÆÀ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢ÏÂ²ò¤Î¾ò·ï¤È¤·¤Æ»üÁ±ÃÄÂÎ¤Ë´óÉÕ¤·¤¿¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¤³¤Î¿ÍÊª¤â¼ÕºáÆ°¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
