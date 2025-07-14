OpenAI¤Î¥µ¥à¡¦¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤Ï¡¢OpenAI¤¬2025Ç¯7·îÃæ¤ËÍ½Äê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤ò±ä´ü¤¹¤ë¤ÈÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ï¤¹¤Ç¤Ë°ìÅÙ¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¬±ä´ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤Ï¡Ö¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ë°ÂÁ´À­¤ò¸¡¾Ú¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤òÌµ´ü¸Â¤Ë±ä´ü¤¹¤ë¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

OpenAI¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤Ï¡¢GPT-5¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤ÈÊÂ¤ó¤ÇÃíÌÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥¯¥í¡¼¥º¥É¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÎGPT-5¤È°Û¤Ê¤ê¡¢¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ï³«È¯¼Ô¤¬¼«Í³¤Ë¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤·¤Æ¥í¡¼¥«¥ë¤Ç¼Â¹Ô¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢Âç¤­¤Ê´üÂÔ¤¬´ó¤»¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

IT·Ï¥Ë¥å¡¼¥¹¥µ¥¤¥È¤ÎTechCrunch¤Ë¤è¤ì¤Ð¡¢OpenAI¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ï¸Ä¿ÍÍøÍÑ¤ä¾¦ÍÑÍøÍÑ¤ÎÀ©¸Â¤¬¤Û¤È¤ó¤É¤Ê¤¤¡¢Èó¾ï¤Ë´²ÍÆ¤Ê¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¤ò¸¡Æ¤¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢OpenAI¤ÏDeepSeek¤äLlama¡¢Gemma¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Â¾¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÈÈæ³Ó¤·¤Æ¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥Þ¡¼¥¯¥¹¥³¥¢¤Ç¥È¥Ã¥×¤ËÎ©¤Ä¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤â¡ÖÍ½ÁÛ³°¤«¤Ä¶Ã¤¯¤Ù¤­À®²Ì¤ò¾å¤²¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÂÔ¤Ä²ÁÃÍ¤Ï½½Ê¬¤Ë¤¢¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¤â¤¦¾¯¤·»þ´Ö¤¬¤«¤«¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤½¤ÎÀ­Ç½¤Ë¤âÃíÌÜ¤¬½¸¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤Ï¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ò2025Ç¯²Æ¤Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¡¢2025Ç¯4·î¤ËX(µìTwitter)¤ÇÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢2025Ç¯6·î¤Ë¡Ö¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥¦¥§¥¤¥È¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¤â¤¦¾¯¤·»þ´Ö¤ò¤«¤±¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£¤Ä¤Þ¤ê¡¢6·î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯º£Ç¯¤Î²Æ¤Î¸åÈ¾¤ËÍ½Äê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¡¢¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤ò±ä´ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¤½¤·¤Æ2025Ç¯7·î12Æü¡¢¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤Ï¡Ö±ä´ü¤¹¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢ÄÉ²Ã¤Î°ÂÁ´À­¥Æ¥¹¥È¤ò¼Â»Ü¤·¡¢¥ê¥¹¥¯¤Î¹â¤¤ÎÎ°è¤ò³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ë»þ´Ö¤¬É¬Í×¤Ê¤¿¤á¤Ç¤¹¡£¤É¤Î¤¯¤é¤¤¤Î»þ´Ö¤¬¤«¤«¤ë¤«¤Ï¤Þ¤À¤ï¤«¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤¬¤³¤Î¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÇÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤¤â¤Î¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤È¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢°ìÅÙ½Å¤ßÉÕ¤±¤ò¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢¸µ¤ËÌá¤¹¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¿·¤·¤¤¤³¤È¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢Àµ¤·¤¯¼Â¹Ô¤·¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£°­¤¤ÃÎ¤é¤»¤òÅÁ¤¨¤Æ¿½¤·Ìõ¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï°ìÀ¸·üÌ¿Æ¯¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤·¡¢¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤ÎÌµ´ü¸Â±ä´ü¤òÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤ÎÈ¯¸À¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¡¢OpenAI¤Î¸¦µæÃ´Åö¥Ð¥¤¥¹¥×¥ì¥¸¥Ç¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥¨¥¤¥À¥ó¡¦¥¯¥é¡¼¥¯»á¤Ï¡Öµ¡Ç½ÌÌ¤Ç¤ÏÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤¥â¥Ç¥ë¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î´ð½à¤Ï¹â¤¯¡¢¤¢¤é¤æ¤ëÌÌ¤Ç¼«¿®¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤Ç¤­¤ë¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ò³Î¼Â¤Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¤â¤¦¾¯¤·»þ´Ö¤¬É¬Í×¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¸ì¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¤Ê¤¼¥¢¥ë¥È¥Þ¥óCEO¤¬¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹Ä¾Á°¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ±ä´ü¤·¤¿¤Î¤«¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¥½¡¼¥·¥ã¥ë¥Ë¥å¡¼¥¹¥µ¥¤¥È¤ÎHackerNews¤äX¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Moonshot¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹AI¥â¥Ç¥ë¡ÖKimi K2¡×¤¬È¯É½¤µ¤ì¤¿¤«¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤«¤È»ØÅ¦¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Kimi K2¤Ï¼çÍ×¤Ê¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥Þ¡¼¥¯¤ÇGPT-4.1¤äDeepSeek-V3¤Ê¤É¤Î¥â¥Ç¥ë¤è¤ê¤âÍ¥¤ì¤¿À­Ç½¤òÈ¯´ø¤·¤¿¤È¥¢¥Ô¡¼¥ë¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹Ä¾Á°¤ËKimi K2¤¬ÅÐ¾ì¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢OpenAI¤Ï¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¡ÖÍ½ÁÛ³°¤«¤Ä¶Ã¤¯¤Ù¤­À®²Ì¡×¤¬¤«¤¹¤ó¤Ç¤·¤Þ¤¦¤³¤È¤ò¶²¤ì¤¿¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤«¤È¤¤¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

