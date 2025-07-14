¿É¤¤¤â¤Î¤Ï¤ª¹¥¤­¡©¡¡¿¹ºê¥¦¥£¥ó¤µ¤ó¤«¤é¤Î¤ª¼ê»æ¡Ú¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ç¥¤¡¦¥·¥ó¥×¥ë¡¦¥¤¥ó¥°¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¡Û

NHK¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¡Ø¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ç¥¤¡¦¥·¥ó¥×¥ë¡¦¥¤¥ó¥°¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¡Ù¤Ï¡¢1²ó5Ê¬¤Ç±Ñ¸ì¤òÆÉ¤àÎÏ¡¦Ê¹¤¯ÎÏ¤òËá¤¯¡¢NHK¸ì³Ø¥é¥¸¥ªÈÖÁÈ¤Î¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£



¹â¹»～Âç³Ø¤Î»î¸³ÌäÂê¤ä¡¢Ãæ³Ø¹»¤Î¼ø¶È¤Ç¤â³èÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÆ±ÈÖÁÈ¤È¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¡£



ÈÖÁÈ¥Ê¥Ó¥²ー¥¿ー¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢ÇÐÍ¥¡¦¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤È¤·¤Æ¤â³èÌöÃæ¤Î¿¹ºê¥¦¥£¥ó¤µ¤ó¤¬¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤ÇÏ¢ºÜÃæ¤Î¡ÖTo You, From WIN¡×¤è¤ê¡¢¤½¤Î±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Do you like spicy food?

¡¡Hi there! It¡Çs Morisaki Win.

¡¡Time really flies―there are only two months left in this season of ESE. I hope these columns, which are new this season, have spoken to you. If you¡Çd like to share your thoughts, I¡Çd love to hear them!



¡¡So, everyone, do you cook often? I¡Çve been trying to eat out less and make more of my own meals lately. When I eat out day after day, I tend to have skin trouble. Now, I say I cook, but I don¡Çt have many recipes in my repertoire; it¡Çs just simple dishes like stir-fried veggies and fried rice. At the very least, I make my own rice. Rice is easy to freeze, so if I don¡Çt have time to cook a full meal, I can just make rice and buy side dishes. If I have leftover rice, I freeze it. Then, when I have a good amount of rice in the freezer, I use it to make fried rice.

¡¡I also like to put taberu rayu (chili oil with crunchy garlic) on fresh-cooked rice. I love spicy food! I eat it all year round, especially when I¡Çm tired―I always want something hot when I need energy. Don¡Çt you think spicy food gives you a boost?

¡¡In Myanmar, where I was born, eating chili peppers raw is part of the culture. I¡Çve been eating them like that since I was a kid, so maybe it¡Çs just part of who I am. The seeds inside are really hot! But chili peppers with white rice and something salty on the side... That¡Çs the perfect combination.



¡¡Although there aren¡Çt many stores selling fresh chili peppers in Japan, I hope you give them a try if you spot some. With hot chili-pepper power, you¡Çll definitely make it through the hot summer months!



¡¡Morisaki Win



ËÜÏ¢ºÜ¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ìÈÇ¤ÏNHK¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¡Ø¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ç¥¤¡¦¥·¥ó¥×¥ë¡¦¥¤¥ó¥°¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¡Ù8·î¹æ¤Ë¤Æ·ÇºÜÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£



2025Ç¯ÅÙ¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡ÖÀ¤³¦¤Î¤ªº×¤ê¡×¡ÖÅ¯³Ø¡×¡Ö¾®ÀôÈ¬±À¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¥È¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¤Ç¡¢1²ó5Ê¬¤Ç±Ñ¸ì¤òÆÉ¤àÎÏ¡¦Ê¹¤¯ÎÏ¤òËá¤­¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Ë³Ø¤ó¤À±Ñ¸ì¤òÄêÃå¤µ¤»¤ë¤ª¼êÅÁ¤¤¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¿¹ºê¥¦¥£¥ó¡Ê¤â¤ê¤µ¤­¡¦¤¦¤£¤ó¡Ë

ÇÐÍ¥¡¦¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¡£¥ß¥ã¥ó¥Þー¤ÇÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢¾®³Ø4Ç¯À¸¤ÇÍèÆü¡£2018Ç¯¥¹¥Æ¥£ー¥ô¥ó¡¦¥¹¥Ô¥ë¥Ðー¥°´ÆÆÄ±Ç²è¡Ø¥ì¥Ç¥£¡¦¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー1¡Ù¤Ç¼çÍ×¥­¥ã¥¹¥È¤È¤·¤Æ¥Ï¥ê¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ç¥Ó¥åー¡£20Ç¯¡ØÌªËª¤È±óÍë¡Ù¤ÇÂè43²óÆüËÜ¥¢¥«¥Ç¥ßー¾Þ¿·¿ÍÇÐÍ¥¾Þ¡£24Ç¯´ÆÆÄ¡¢½Ð±é¤ò¤Ä¤È¤á¤¿¡Ø¤»¤ó¡Ù¤¬¡Ö¥·¥çー¥È¥·¥çー¥È ¥Õ¥£¥ë¥à¥Õ¥§¥¹¥Æ¥£¥Ð¥ë &¥¢¥¸¥¢ 2024¡×¤Ç¥°¥é¥ó¥×¥ê¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡Ö¥¸¥çー¥¸¡¦¥ëー¥«¥¹ ¥¢¥ïー¥É¡×¤ò¼õ¾Þ¡£¥ß¥åー¥¸¥«¥ë¤ÎÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤â25Ç¯¡Ø¥¦¥§¥¤¥È¥ì¥¹¡Ù¤Ë½Ð±é¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤É³èÌöÃæ¡£¥¢ー¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡ÈMORISAKI WIN¡ÉÌ¾µÁ¤Ç20Ç¯¤Ë¥á¥¸¥ãー¥Ç¥Ó¥åー¡£Êì¹ñ¥ß¥ã¥ó¥Þー¤Ç¤â´Ñ¸÷Âç»È¤òÌ³¤á°µÅÝÅª¤ÊÃÎÌ¾ÅÙ¤ò¸Ø¤ë¡£

±ÑÌõ¡§Tom Kain¡Ê¥È¥à¡¦¥±¥¤¥ó¡Ë

Æü±ÑËÝÌõ²È¡£¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥ß¥Í¥½¥¿½£½Ð¿È¡£2005Ç¯¤ËÍèÆü¤·¡¢¸½ºß¤ÏNHK¡Ö¥Ë¥åー¥¹¤Ç³Ø¤Ö¸½Âå±Ñ¸ì¡×¤Ë½Ð±éÃæ¡£