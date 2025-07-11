IO、新アルバムよりMESS監督による「Spotlight」MV公開
東京のラッパーIOが、自身のレーベルVERETTA SOUNDS第一弾作品となるニューアルバム『JUST ALBUM』を7月11日24時に配信スタートする。
それに先立って収録内容の詳細が発表。さらに、7月11日20時より先行配信シングル「Spotlight」(Prod. KORK)のMUSIC VIDEOも公開される。監督はMESSが務める。
なお、IOは7月16日（水）に日本武道館での単独公演「JUST SHOW」を控えており、当日ABEMAでの生配信が行われることが併せて発表となった。
＜リリース情報＞
IO
『JUST ALBUM』
https://linkco.re/r3nPen44
11日24:00より順次配信開始
=収録曲=
01. Just Intro (Prod. GooDee)
Music: GooDee
Additional Vocal: GooDee
Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by GooDee
02. 本牧カーチェイス (Prod. GooDee)
Lyric: IO
Music: GooDee
Additional Voice: Crazy Ken
SAX: MELRAW
Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by GooDee
03. Spotlight (Prod. KORK)
Lyric: IO
MUSIC: KORK
Guitar: MELRAW
Keybord: Eiji Nakamura
Additional Vocal: Kohjiya, Tete
Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by KORK
04. 1942 feat. YZERR (Prod. llouis)
Lyric: IO, YZERR
Music: llouis
Coordinator: STEELO
IO Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
YZERR Recorded by Ryusei @ ebonyeyes studio
Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by llouis
05. Say My Name feat. Ryohu (Prod. Neetz)
Lyric: IO, Ryohu
Music: Neetz
Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by Neetz
06. Recognize feat. C.O.S.A. (Prod. C.O.S.A.)
Lyric: IO, C.O.S.A.
Music: C.O.S.A.
SENSEI (IO): G.O.K
IO Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
C.O.S.A. Recorded by C.O.S.A. @ STUDIO MOLTISANTI
Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by C.O.S.A.
07. Mamacita (Prod. YoungBeats Instrumental)
Lyric: IO
Music: YoungBeats Instrumental
Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by YoungBeats Instrumental
08. SEIKO (Prod. Chaki Zulu)
Lyric: IO, Chaki Zulu
Music: Chaki Zulu
Recorded & Mixed & Mastered by Chaki Zulu @ Husky Studio
Produced by Chaki Zulu
09. Kento Yamadas Interlude (Prod. Kento Yamada)
Music: Kento Yamada
Bass: Miru Shinoda
Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by Kento Yamada
10. Show Me Love feat. 3House (Prod. GooDee)
Lyric: IO, 3House
Music: GooDee
Recorded & Mixed by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by GooDee
11. Trust Me feat. Crystal Kay, Shurkn Pap (Prod. YoungBeats Instrumental)
Lyric: IO, Shurkn Pap
Music: YoungBeats Instrumental
Vocals: Crystal Kay
Guitar: YANAGIDA
IO, Shurkn Pap Recorded by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Crystal Kay Recorded by Kohei Hatakeyama @ LDH studio
Mixed & Additional Producution by The Anticipation Illicit Tsuboi @ RDS Toritsudai
Mastered by Colin Leonard at SING Mastering, Atlanta, GA using SING Technology® (Patented).
Produced by YoungBeats Instrumental
Visual & Art Direction: IO & Kento Yamada
Photograph: Tomoyuki Kawakami
A&R: THESIXDAYTONA, KORK, Ryouichi Fujinuma
＜ライブ情報＞
単独公演「JUST SHOW」
2025年7月16日（水）日本武道館
時間：Open 18:00 Start 19:00
購⼊URL: https://eplus.jp/io-justlive/
チケット価格: 全席指定 \10,000（税込）
注釈つき指定席 \10,000
※3歳以上有料、3歳未満⼊場不可
※注釈付き指定席はステージの位置や機材の位置により、ステージや演出の一部が見えにくい場合がございます。
※注釈付き指定席は申込前に必ず注釈内容ご確認の上ご購⼊ください
「JUST SHOW」ABEMA配信URL：https://abema.go.link/fZx0R
