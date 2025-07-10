AI検索サービスを展開するPerplexityがAI搭載ウェブブラウザ「Comet」を2025年7月10日(木)にリリースしました。ユーザーはCometにテキストや音声で指示して「メールを送信する」「コードを書く」といった作業を実行可能。PerplexityはCometを「Browse at the speed of thought(思考の速度でブラウジング)」というキャッチフレーズでアピールしています。

Perplexity Comet

https://comet.perplexity.ai/





Cometの見た目はこんな感じ。CometにはPerplexity独自の検索エンジンが搭載されており、各種情報をAIで要約しつつ検索できるほか、ウェブアプリを用いた作業を自動実行することもできます。



ウェブアプリを用いた操作は、チャット風のインターフェースを通して実行可能。



画面の右側にチャット画面を表示してウェブアプリの画面を確認しつつ操作することもできます。自動操作中はウェブアプリ表示エリアが青色の枠で囲まれます。



X(旧Twitter)にはCometの使用例を記録した動画が複数投稿されています。以下の投稿では「自分と関係のあるLinkedIn投稿を見つけて」という指示を自動で実行する様子を確認できます。





Cometはコード生成やGitHubの操作にも対応しています。





さらに、Cometには音声対話機能も搭載されており、自分のやりたいことをCometに語りかけるだけで内容を理解して各種操作を実行してくれます。





Cometは記事作成時点では有料プランのPerplexity Maxの加入者向けに配布されており、将来的に無料ユーザーにも提供される予定です。また、現時点の対応OSはWindowsとmacOSで、数カ月以内に他のOS向けのバージョンもリリースされる計画です。