Å·¹ÄÊÅ²¼¤¬¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Ë¥å¡¼¥è¡¼¥¯¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¹ñºÝ²ñµÄ¡Ö¹ñÏ¢¿å¤ÈºÒ³²¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÆÃÊÌ²ñ¹ç¡×¤Ë¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¤Î8Æü¡¢¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¥á¥Ã¥»¡¼¥¸¤ò´ó¤»¤é¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤³¤Î²ñµÄ¤Ï¡¢³Æ¹ñ¤ÎÍ­¼±¼Ô¤¬¿åºÒ³²¤Î¸½¾õ¤äËÉºÒÂÐºö¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÏÃ¤·¹ç¤¦¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢ÊÅ²¼¤Ï¤ª¤è¤½12Ê¬´Ö¡¢±Ñ¸ì¤Ç¤ª¤³¤È¤Ð¤ò½Ò¤Ù¤é¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ÖWater is readily available from the tap in New York, where this session is being held, as it is in many other places. The safe water however in front of us is only made available after many people have been involved in collecting and delivering it from its natural source. Access to safe drinking water and sanitation requires various forms of cooperation and partnership between many peoples from the past to the present.¡Ê¤³¤Î²ñµÄ¤¬³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Ë¥å¡¼¥è¡¼¥¯¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¼Ø¸ý¤ò¤Ò¤Í¤ì¤ÐÉ¬Í×¤Ê¿å¤Ï¤¹¤°¤Ë¼ê¤ËÆþ¤ë¤ï¤±¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢¤³¤Î¿å¤¬¼«Á³¤Ë¤¢¤ë¿å¸»¤«¤é¼è¤êÆþ¤ì¤é¤ì¡¢±¿¤Ð¤ì¡¢°ÂÁ´¤Ê¿å¤È¤·¤ÆÌÜ¤ÎÁ°¤Ë½Ð¤Æ¤¯¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¤¬´Ø¤ï¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£°ÂÁ´¤Ê¿å¤È±ÒÀ¸¤Î¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¿Í¡¹¤Î²áµî¤«¤é¸½ºß¤Ë»ê¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¶¨ÎÏ¤È¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬·ç¤«¤»¤Þ¤»¤ó¡Ë¡×

¡ÖWith the hope that cooperation and partnerships on water will continue to expand and contribute to the peace and prosperity for humanity, I too will continue to pay sincere interest to water issues.¡Ê¿å¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¶¨ÎÏ¤È¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬¹­¤¬¤ê¡¢¿ÍÎà¤ÎÊ¿ÏÂ¤ÈÈË±É¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´ê¤¤¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢»ä¤â¿å¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë´Ø¿´¤ò»ý¤ÁÂ³¤±¤Æ¤¤¤­¤¿¤¤¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡Ë¡×

ÊÅ²¼¤Ï¡¢¹¾¸Í»þÂå¤Î¿å±¿¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ê¤É¤òÎã¤Ëµó¤²¡¢¿å»ñ¸»¤Ø¤Î¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¬ÃÏ°è¤ÎÃÎ·Ã¤È¶¨ÎÏ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÀ®¤êÎ©¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤¿¤¦¤¨¡¢¡Ö¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼¥·¥Ã¥×¤ò¿Ê¤á¤ë¤³¤È¤Î²ÄÇ½À­¤Ë°ì¿Í°ì¿Í¤¬µ¤ÉÕ¤­¡¢¹ÔÆ°¤òµ¯¤³¤¹¤³¤È¤¬º£¤³¤½µá¤á¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡×¤ÈÏÃ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ÊÅ²¼¤Ï³ØÀ¸»þÂå¤«¤é¿åÌäÂê¤Î¸¦µæ¤ò¥é¥¤¥Õ¥ï¡¼¥¯¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤³¤Î¹ñºÝ²ñµÄ¤Ç¤â¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Ë5²ó¹Ö±é¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£