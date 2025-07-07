オジー・オズボーンの超豪華ラストライブが終幕 きょう午後11時までオンデマンドで視聴可能
オジー・オズボーンの最後のライブパフォーマンスとなるイベント『Back to the Beginning』が、現地時間7月5日、英バーミンガムのヴィラ・パークで開催された。
【ライブ写真】超豪華な出演者たちのライブショット
チケット発売と同時にソールドアウトとなったこのイベントは、通常であればフェスのヘッドライナー級のバンドやメンバーたちが、ブラック・サバスのために世界中から集結して、それぞの代表曲とサバスやオジーの楽曲のカバーを披露した。司会は俳優のジェイソン・モモアが務めた。
全体で約10時間となった“黒い安息日”祭典には、メタリカやガンズ・アンド・ローゼズ、スレイヤーといった当初予定されていたバンドはもちろん、途中には、俳優でもあるジャック・ブラックによるビデオ出演、英1位となったヤングブラッド、ザ・ローリング・ストーンズのロニー・ウッド、そしてエアロスミスのスティーヴン・タイラーの登場といった数々のサプライズも披露された。
予告なしのゲスト、感動的なトリビュート、そしてキャリアを網羅したセットリストをもって、オジー、そしてブラック・サバスの伝説における決定的な最終章となった。現在76歳のオジーは、過去に健康上の問題が幾度もあり、4度の脊椎手術だけではなく、2020年には自身がパーキンソン病であること、そして歩行が困難になっていることもを公表していた。今回のイベントでは椅子に座りながらではあるが、故郷に集まったファンのミュージシャンたちからの声援を受け、その唯一無二の歌声を響かせていた。
世界中のファンは、今なおこの祝祭に参加することができる。Kisweとの提携により制作された独占ライブストリームは、終演後48時間、日本時間7日午後11時までオンデマンドで視聴可能の予定となっている。
生配信を見逃した人も、もう一度体験したい人も、「壮大で感動的な、メタル創設者たちへのオールスターによる別れ」「メタル史における最も象徴的な夜」とメディアで称賛されているこのステージを目撃するチャンスとなっている。なお、公演の収益は慈善団体に寄付される。
Mastodon
1. Black Tongue
2. Blood and Thunder
3. Supernaut (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Rival Sons
4. Do Your Worst
5. Electric Funeral (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
6. Secret
Anthrax
7. Indians
8. Into the Void (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Halestorm
9. Love Bites (So Do I)
10. Rain Your Blood on Me
11. Perry Mason (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
Lamb of God
12. Laid to Rest
13. Redneck
14. Children of the Grave (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Supergroup A
15. The Ultimate Sin (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
16. Shot in the Dark (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
17. Sweet Leaf (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
18. Believer (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)
19. Changes (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)
20. Mr. Crowley (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians / ビデオ)
Alice In Chains
21. Man in the Box
22. Would?
23. Fairies Wear Boots (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
Gojira
24. Stranded
25. Silvera
26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ca ira!) (with Marina Viotti)
27. Under the Sun (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Drum Off
28. Symptom Of The Universe (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)
Supergroup B
29. Breaking the Law (ジューダス・プリーストのカバー)
(with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
30. Snowblind (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
31. Flying High Again (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)
32. Rock Candy (モントローズのカバー）
(with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)
33. Bark at the Moon (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
34. The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (スタンダード)
(with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
35. Walk This Way (エアロスミスのカバー)
(with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
36. Whole Lotta Love (レッド・ツェッペリンのカバー)
(with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
Pantera
37. Cowboys From Hell
38. Walk
39. Planet Caravan (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
40. Electric Funeral (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Tool
41. Forty Six & 2
42. Hand of Doom (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
43. AEnema
Slayer
44. Disciple
45. War Ensemble
46. Wicked World (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
47. South of Heaven
48. Raining Blood
49. Angel of Death
Guns N’ Roses
50. Never Say Die (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
51. Junior’s Eyes (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
52. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
53. Welcome to the Jungle
54. Paradise City
Metallica
55. Hole in the Sky (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
56. Creeping Death
57. For Whom the Bell Tolls
58. Johnny Blade (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
59. Battery
60. Master of Puppets
Ozzy Osbourne
61. I Don’t Know
62. Mr. Crowley
63. Suicide Solution
64. Mama, I’m Coming Home
65. Crazy Train
Black Sabbath
66. War Pigs
67. N.I.B.
68. Iron Man
69. Paranoid
【ライブ写真】超豪華な出演者たちのライブショット
チケット発売と同時にソールドアウトとなったこのイベントは、通常であればフェスのヘッドライナー級のバンドやメンバーたちが、ブラック・サバスのために世界中から集結して、それぞの代表曲とサバスやオジーの楽曲のカバーを披露した。司会は俳優のジェイソン・モモアが務めた。
予告なしのゲスト、感動的なトリビュート、そしてキャリアを網羅したセットリストをもって、オジー、そしてブラック・サバスの伝説における決定的な最終章となった。現在76歳のオジーは、過去に健康上の問題が幾度もあり、4度の脊椎手術だけではなく、2020年には自身がパーキンソン病であること、そして歩行が困難になっていることもを公表していた。今回のイベントでは椅子に座りながらではあるが、故郷に集まったファンのミュージシャンたちからの声援を受け、その唯一無二の歌声を響かせていた。
世界中のファンは、今なおこの祝祭に参加することができる。Kisweとの提携により制作された独占ライブストリームは、終演後48時間、日本時間7日午後11時までオンデマンドで視聴可能の予定となっている。
生配信を見逃した人も、もう一度体験したい人も、「壮大で感動的な、メタル創設者たちへのオールスターによる別れ」「メタル史における最も象徴的な夜」とメディアで称賛されているこのステージを目撃するチャンスとなっている。なお、公演の収益は慈善団体に寄付される。
Mastodon
1. Black Tongue
2. Blood and Thunder
3. Supernaut (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Rival Sons
4. Do Your Worst
5. Electric Funeral (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
6. Secret
Anthrax
7. Indians
8. Into the Void (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Halestorm
9. Love Bites (So Do I)
10. Rain Your Blood on Me
11. Perry Mason (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
Lamb of God
12. Laid to Rest
13. Redneck
14. Children of the Grave (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Supergroup A
15. The Ultimate Sin (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
16. Shot in the Dark (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with David Draiman, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
17. Sweet Leaf (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)
18. Believer (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Whitfield Crane, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman)
19. Changes (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman)
20. Mr. Crowley (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Jack Black, plus Revel Ian, Roman Morello and other young musicians / ビデオ)
Alice In Chains
21. Man in the Box
22. Would?
23. Fairies Wear Boots (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
Gojira
24. Stranded
25. Silvera
26. Mea culpa (Ah! Ca ira!) (with Marina Viotti)
27. Under the Sun (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Drum Off
28. Symptom Of The Universe (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)
Supergroup B
29. Breaking the Law (ジューダス・プリーストのカバー)
(with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
30. Snowblind (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
(with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)
31. Flying High Again (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)
32. Rock Candy (モントローズのカバー）
(with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)
33. Bark at the Moon (オジー・オズボーンのカバー)
(with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
34. The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (スタンダード)
(with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker)
35. Walk This Way (エアロスミスのカバー)
(with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
36. Whole Lotta Love (レッド・ツェッペリンのカバー)
(with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)
Pantera
37. Cowboys From Hell
38. Walk
39. Planet Caravan (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
40. Electric Funeral (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
Tool
41. Forty Six & 2
42. Hand of Doom (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
43. AEnema
Slayer
44. Disciple
45. War Ensemble
46. Wicked World (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
47. South of Heaven
48. Raining Blood
49. Angel of Death
Guns N’ Roses
50. Never Say Die (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
51. Junior’s Eyes (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
52. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
53. Welcome to the Jungle
54. Paradise City
Metallica
55. Hole in the Sky (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
56. Creeping Death
57. For Whom the Bell Tolls
58. Johnny Blade (ブラック・サバスのカバー)
59. Battery
60. Master of Puppets
Ozzy Osbourne
61. I Don’t Know
62. Mr. Crowley
63. Suicide Solution
64. Mama, I’m Coming Home
65. Crazy Train
Black Sabbath
66. War Pigs
67. N.I.B.
68. Iron Man
69. Paranoid