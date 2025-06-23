【ボーダーランズ4】 9月12日 発売予定 価格 スタンダードエディション：9,460円 デラックス・エディション：13,860円 超デラックス・エディション：16,500円

2KとGearbox Softwareは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用シューティングRPG「ボーダーランズ4」のストーリートレーラーを公開した。

今回のトレーラーは、6月22日にロサンゼルスで開催された「ボーダーランズ Fan Fest」にて初公開となったもの。冷酷な独裁者・タイムキーパーが人造兵士の軍隊“オーダー”を率いて惑星カイロスを支配する様子など、「ボーダーランズ4」のストーリーの内容が楽しめる。

「ボーダーランズ4」は9月12日発売予定で、現在予約受付を実施中。GAME Watchでは先行レビューやインタビューも掲載している。

【『ボーダーランズ4』ストーリートレーラー】

(C)2025 Gearbox Software. Published by 2K Games. Developed by Gearbox. Gearbox, Borderlands, and related logos are all trademarks of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

