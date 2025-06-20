【The Outer Worlds 2 通常版：PS5パッケージ版】 10月30日 発売予定 価格：9,900円 【The Outer Worlds 2 Premium Edition：パッケージ版】 10月25日 発売予定 価格：11,880円

マイクロソフトは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用RPG「The Outer Worlds 2」のパッケージ版を10月25日より順次発売する。

本作は、Obsidian Entertainmentが手がける一人称SF RPG「The Outer Worlds」の続編。先日の「Xbox Games Showcase 2025」にて、10月30日発売となることが明らかになり、本日6月20日よりパッケージ版の予約受付が開始となった。

全国のPlayStation取扱店では、PS5用通常版を10月30日に発売。さらにECサイト限定で、最大5日間のアーリーアクセスやDLCパスが付属する「Premium Edition」のPS5／Xbox Series X|S＆PC用パッケージ版が10月25日に発売される。

