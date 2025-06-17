セール実施中

PLAION、Deep Silverは、アクションRPG「キングダムカム・デリバランス II（Kingdom Come: Deliverance II）」のXbox Series X|S/PC版を対象としたセールを実施している。Steamのセール期間は6月24日まで。

本作は15世紀中世ヨーロッパを舞台としたオープンワールドアクションRPGで、ナンバリング第2作目として2月に発売されたばかりのタイトルとなっている。Steamにて販売中のPC版は通常版が20%オフの6,472円、「Gold Edition」が同じく20%オフの8,632円へと割引き。Microsoftストアでは「Gold Edition」を対象に25%オフの6,930円へと割引きされる。

