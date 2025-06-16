【Windows版「Two Point Hospital」無料】 6月20日0時まで開催中

Epic Games Storeにて、Windows版「Two Point Hospital」が無料で手に入るキャンペーンが6月20日0時まで開催されている。期間中は、通常価格3,888円の本作が無料で手に入る。

本作は、自分だけの病院を設計して建設する病院経営シミュレーションゲーム。プレーヤーは、廊下、部屋、待合室を思いどおりに配置し、病院の設計を最適化して、患者(と収益)の流れを向上させていく。病院を複数の建物に拡張し、できるだけ多くの患者を受け入れよう。

(C) Two Point Studios 2021. Published by SEGA Publishing Europe Limited. Two Point, Two Point Hospital, the Two Point Hospital logo and Two Point Studios are either registered trade marks or trade marks of Two Point Studios Limited. SEGA and the SEGA logo are either registered trade marks or trade marks of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. or its affiliates.