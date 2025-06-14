中学の先生との思い出　森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

Memories with my teacher

Hi there, everybody! It’s Morisaki Win again.



We’ve all had lots of teachers in school―but what do you remember about them? Who sticks out in your memory? For me, it’s my English teacher in middle school. One year, I was the lead in our school play, and she gave me some acting tips. I’m embarrassed to say I’ve forgotten the name of the play, but the one thing I still remember clearly―just like it was yesterday―is my teacher helping me.

Although we didn’t see each other for a long time after I graduated, I got the chance to meet up with her again last year when I went to Chicago for work. I had heard she was living there, so I sent her a message saying I would be doing a performance in the city―and she came! Not only that, but she also invited me over to her house for a barbecue. I had a great time. While we ate, she talked about her impressions of me back when I was her student: a “happy kid with a strong sense of what’s right and wrong,” she said. Hearing that, I’m pretty sure I went a little red in the face.

As we chatted about other things like my old friends, I couldn’t help but be amazed at how my teacher seemed to remember every one of her students―my class, the ones before it, and the ones after. It’s like we’re all her students forever. Once a teacher, always a teacher, I suppose!



This month’s issue marks the second half of the ESE season. As things get started, I’m excited to dive into the stories with a fresh mindset and really enjoy the learning process. I hope you are, too!



Morisaki Win

本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』7月号にて掲載中です。



2025年度テキストでは「世界のお祭り」「哲学」「小泉八雲」といったトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。