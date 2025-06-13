globe、30周年記念の連続企画が始動 6枚組、全66曲、6600円のベスト盤発売
1995年8月9日にシングル「Feel Like dance」でデビューしたglobeが、30周年イヤーを記念した連続リリース企画をスタートさせる。第1弾として、8月9日に6枚組ベストアルバム『ALL SINGLES & OTHER BEST 30 SELECTION』をリリースすることが発表された。
同作は、globeがこれまで発表したすべてのシングル表題曲に加え、“これぞglobe”と称される厳選30曲を収録した、全66曲・CD6枚組のベストアルバム。最新のリマスタリングが施され、6600円（税込）で販売される。
globeが全シングル表題曲を網羅したベスト盤をリリースするのは今回が初（BOX商品を除く）。特設サイトとティザー映像も公開されており、連続リリースの第2弾は9月27日、第3弾は11月1日、第4弾は2026年1月1日に予定されている。これらの発売日は、それぞれglobeの初期シングルのリリース日と重なっており、ファンにとっては特別な意味を持つ設定となっている。
■『ALL SINGLES & OTHER BEST 30 SELECTION』収録曲
【DISC1】
01. Feel Like dance
02. Joy to the love
03. SWEET PAIN
04. DEPARTURES
05. FREEDOM
06. Is this love
07. Can’t Stop Fallin’ in Love
08. FACE
09. FACES PLACES
10. Anytime smokin’ cigarette
11. Wanderin’ Destiny
12. Love again
【DISC2】
13. wanna Be A Dreammaker
14. Sa Yo Na Ra
15. sweet heart
16. Perfume of love
17. MISS YOUR BODY
18. still growin’ up
19. biting her nails
20. on the way to YOU / globe featuring KEIKO
21. THE MAIN LORD / globe featuring MARC
22. Throwin’ down in the double 0 / globe featuring TK
23. とにかく無性に…
24. DON’T LOOK BACK
25. like a prayer
【DISC3】
26. garden
27. try this shoot
28. Stop! In the Name of Love
29. genesis of next
30. Many Classic Moments
31. OVER THE RAINBOW
32. INSPIRED FROM RED & BLUE
33. dreams from above / globe vs push
34. seize the light
35. get it on now feat. KEIKO
36. Here I Am
【DISC4】
37. GONNA BE ALRIGHT
38. Precious Memories
39. MUSIC TAKES ME HIGHER
40. So far away from home (Beautiful Journey)
41. UNDER Your Sky
42. You are the one
43. I’m still alone
44. letting out of a deep breath
45. like a snowy kiss
46. illusion
【DISC5】
47. outernet
48. angel’s song
49. 楽園の嘘
50. Merry Go Round
51. What’s the justice?
52. 女神
53. Lights brought the future
54. Knockin’ on the door of my heart
55. ひとりごと
56. US
【DISC6】
57. out of c control
58. THE BOX
59. compass
60. Love goes on!!
61. LOST
62. Judgement
63. SHIFT
64. Soldier
65. Shine on you
66. new deal
