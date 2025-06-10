¡ÖmacOS Tahoe 26¡×È¯É½¡£Liquid Glass¤Ç³°´Ñ¤òºþ¿·¡¢Apple Intelligence¤âµ¡Ç½¶¯²½
ÊÆApple¤Ï6·î9Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢´ðÄ´¹Ö±é¡ÖWWDC 2025¡×¤ò³«ºÅ¤·¡¢¤½¤ÎÃæ¤ÇÆ±¼ÒPC¸þ¤±OS¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¡ÖmacOS Tahoe 26¡×¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤¿¡£Æ±ÆüApple Developer Program·ÐÍ³¤Ç³«È¯¼Ô¸þ¤±¤Ë¥×¥ì¥Ó¥å¡¼¤¬¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥Ñ¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¯¥Ù¡¼¥¿¤ÏÍè·îÃæ¤ËApple Beta Software Program¤«¤éÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¡£
¡ÖmacOS Tahoe 26¡×È¯É½¡£Liquid Glass¤Ç³°´Ñ¤òºþ¿·¡¢Apple Intelligence¤âµ¡Ç½¶¯²½
Æ±¼Ò¤¬ÈÎÇä¤¹¤ëÁ´¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢¸þ¤±¤Ë²£ÃÇ¤·¤ÆÅ¸³«¤µ¤ì¤ë¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¸À¸ì¡ÖLiquid Glass¡×¤òÅ¬ÍÑ¤·¤¿ºÇ¿·¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¡£¥Ê¥ó¥Ð¥ê¥ó¥°¤âÅ¸³«¤µ¤ì¤ëÀ¾Îñ¤Ø¤Èºþ¿·¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤³¤ì¤âiOS¤ätvOS¤È¶¦ÄÌ¡£¼þ°Ï¤òÈ¿¼Í¤ª¤è¤Ó¶þÀÞ¤µ¤»¤ëÈ¾Æ©ÌÀ¤Î¿·ÁÇºà¤Ç¤¢¤ëLiquid Glass¤¬Á´ÌÌÅª¤Ë¤¢¤·¤é¤ï¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¥á¥Ë¥å¡¼¥Ð¡¼¤ÏÆ©ÌÀ¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¡¢¥¢¥×¥ê¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¤Ï¥é¥¤¥È¥Æ¡¼¥Þ¤È¥À¡¼¥¯¥Æ¡¼¥Þ¡¢¤µ¤é¤ËÊÉ»æ¤ÈÂ·¤¨¤¿Åý°ì´¶¤ò¹â¤á¤¿¸ÄÀÅª¤Ê¥Æ¡¼¥Þ¤ËÀßÄê¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¡£
¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥Ú¥¢¥ì¥ó¥È¤Ç¥¯¥ê¥¢¤Ê¥Æ¡¼¥Þ
ÊÉ»æ¤«¤é¸ÇÍ¤Î¿§Ä´¤òÈ´¤½Ð¤·¤ÆÅý°ì´¶¤ò¹â¤á¤ë¤³¤È¤â²ÄÇ½
¤Þ¤¿¡¢Apple Intelligence¤Îµ¡Ç½¤ò¶¯²½¡£Live Translation¤Ë¤è¤ë¥·¡¼¥à¥ì¥¹¤Ê¼«Æ°ËÝÌõµ¡Ç½¡¢¥·¥ç¡¼¥È¥«¥Ã¥È¤Ë¤è¤ë¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ê¥¸¥§¥ó¥È¤Ê¼«Æ°²½µ¡Ç½¡¢Ä¾´¶Åª¤ÊGenmoji¤ÈImage Playground¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢Mac¾å¤Î¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤ò³ÎÇ§¤·¤Æ¥ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥À¡¼¤òÀ¸À®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤â²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¡£
Live Translation
¥²¡¼¥à¸þ¤±µ¡Ç½¤È¤·¤Æ¿·¤¿¤Ë¡ÖApple Games App¡×¤òÍÑ°Õ¡£¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¾å¤Ë¥¤¥ó¥¹¥È¡¼¥ë¤µ¤ì¤¿¥²¡¼¥à¤ò°ìÍ÷¤Ç¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢Í§Ã£¤È¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¤·¤¿¤ê¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ë¾·ÂÔ¤·¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤â²ÄÇ½¡£OS¼«ÂÎ¤Ë¤Ï³«È¯¼Ô¸þ¤±¤ËMetalFX 4¤¬Æ³Æþ¤µ¤ì¡¢MetalFX Frame Interpolation¤äMetalFX Denoising¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊºÇ¿·µ¡Ç½¤Î¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È¤¬¿Þ¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Apple Games App
