【「ボーダーランズ」シリーズセール】 開催中

2K Gamesは、Steamストアにて「『ボーダーランズ』シリーズセール」を開催している。

本セールでは、6月9日2時まで「ボーダーランズ2」が通常価格1,980円のところ無料で入手できる。また、6月20日まで「ボーダーランズ3」は95％OFFの399円、「ボーダーランズ3 Super Deluxe Edition」は80％OFFの2,056円になるなど、お得に購入できる。

そのほかのエディションについては「『ボーダーランズ』シリーズセール」ページで確認できる。

□「『ボーダーランズ』シリーズセール」のページ

