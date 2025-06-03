【Unreal Fest 2025】 6月3日22時30分より配信予定（日本時間）

CD Projekt Redは、6月3日22時30分より配信予定の「Unreal Fest 2025」にて「The Witcher 4」のプレゼンテーションを実施する。

「The Witcher 4」はアクションアドベンチャーRPG「The Witcher」シリーズの最新作。ゲームエンジン「Unreal Engine 5」で開発されている。

プレゼンテーションでは「The Witcher 4」最新情報の公開を予定している。

(C) 2025 CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. CD PROJEKT, the CD PROJEKT logo, The Witcher and The Witcher Logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. in the US and/or other countries. The Witcher game is set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.