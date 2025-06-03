「The Witcher 4」プレゼンテーションが「Unreal Fest 2025」にて実施予定
CD Projekt Redは、6月3日22時30分より配信予定の「Unreal Fest 2025」にて「The Witcher 4」のプレゼンテーションを実施する。
「The Witcher 4」はアクションアドベンチャーRPG「The Witcher」シリーズの最新作。ゲームエンジン「Unreal Engine 5」で開発されている。
プレゼンテーションでは「The Witcher 4」最新情報の公開を予定している。
【State of Unreal 2025 Official 4K Livestream I Unreal Fest Orlando】
We'll be coming together with @UnrealEngine to present during the State of Unreal.- The Witcher (@thewitcher) June 2, 2025
We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond.
Join us at #UnrealFest - 9:30 AM ET | 3:30 PM CEST on June 3:… pic.twitter.com/IfrdVM539I
