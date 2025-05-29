中国のAI企業であるDeepSeekが、推論AIモデルのDeepSeek R1をマイナーアップデートし「DeepSeek-R1-0528」をリリースしたと中国SNSのWeChatで発表しました。Hugging Faceのリポジトリにはモデルの説明は含まれておらず、モデルの動作を導く内部コンポーネントである設定ファイルと重みのみが含まれています。

deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1-0528 · Hugging Face

https://huggingface.co/deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1-0528



マイナーアップデートされた「DeepSeek-R1-0528」はパラメーター数6850億で、やや重みが増しています。アップデート内容は主に推論能力の向上で、「Googleモデルのように深く推論するようになった」「コード生成課題の改善」「速いだけでなく思慮深い、独特な推論スタイル」「1つのタスクにつき最大30〜60分という長時間の思考セッション」が特徴だとのこと。



コードの生成や修復、コード実行、出力予測など広範なコーディングでベンチマークを行うLiveCodeBenchではすでにDeepSeek-R1-0528がランキングに掲載されています。DeepSeek-R1-0528の順位(2024年8月1日〜2025年5月1日)は記事作成時点だと4位で、OpenAIのo4-mini(medium)とほぼ肩を並べる性能を示すスコアが掲載されています。



DeepSeek-R1-0528に、Trasformerアーキテクチャを発表した論文「Attention Is All You Need」を読ませて要約させているところが以下。



なお、Deepseek-R1-0528はMITライセンスのもとで公開されており、誰でも無料でモデルデータを入手できます。