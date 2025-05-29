DeepseekがAIモデル「DeepSeek-R1-0528」をリリース、O4-miniに匹敵する性能でオープンモデルとして公開
中国のAI企業であるDeepSeekが、推論AIモデルのDeepSeek R1をマイナーアップデートし「DeepSeek-R1-0528」をリリースしたと中国SNSのWeChatで発表しました。Hugging Faceのリポジトリにはモデルの説明は含まれておらず、モデルの動作を導く内部コンポーネントである設定ファイルと重みのみが含まれています。
deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1-0528 · Hugging Face
マイナーアップデートされた「DeepSeek-R1-0528」はパラメーター数6850億で、やや重みが増しています。アップデート内容は主に推論能力の向上で、「Googleモデルのように深く推論するようになった」「コード生成課題の改善」「速いだけでなく思慮深い、独特な推論スタイル」「1つのタスクにつき最大30〜60分という長時間の思考セッション」が特徴だとのこと。
R1-0528 feels... aware ????
???? New DeepSeek R1-0528 Update Highlights:
• ???? now reasons deeply like Google models
• ✍️ Improved writing tasks - more natural, better formatted
• ???? Distinct reasoning style - not just fast, but thoughtful
• ⏱️ Long thinking sessions - up to… pic.twitter.com/mkeQVIWlQk— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) May 28, 2025
コードの生成や修復、コード実行、出力予測など広範なコーディングでベンチマークを行うLiveCodeBenchではすでにDeepSeek-R1-0528がランキングに掲載されています。DeepSeek-R1-0528の順位(2024年8月1日〜2025年5月1日)は記事作成時点だと4位で、OpenAIのo4-mini(medium)とほぼ肩を並べる性能を示すスコアが掲載されています。
R1-0528 is vastly more comfortable *being*
New vs old: https://t.co/ejtIxjo8DB pic.twitter.com/mpjpyFawwH— Teortaxes▶️ (DeepSeek 推特????铁粉 2023 - ∞) (@teortaxesTex) May 28, 2025
DeepSeek-R1-0528に、Trasformerアーキテクチャを発表した論文「Attention Is All You Need」を読ませて要約させているところが以下。
DeepSeek R1 0528 can understand some details in the article, and the answers are more logical, comprehensive and complete！
Try freely in Zotero by the plugin PapersGPT(https://t.co/WTk5KA7JVa) to read papers with the newest DeepSeek model DeepSeek R1 0528. pic.twitter.com/XD2aPbMGXD— Vincent (@AwadbVincent) May 28, 2025
なお、Deepseek-R1-0528はMITライセンスのもとで公開されており、誰でも無料でモデルデータを入手できます。