【プレイステーション 6月のフリープレイ、カタログ】 5月28日 公開

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Plusで6月に遊べるフリープレイタイトルやカタログ対象タイトルを5月28日に公開した。

あわせて5月28日より「Days of Play」が開催。PS Plusの新コンテンツを配信する他、特別セールなども開始している。

PS Plus加入者向けには5月30日より順次、フリープレイタイトルを追加する。「Destiny 2：『最終形態』」を5月30日に追加する他、6月3日に「NBA2K25」、「アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク」、「Bomb Rush Cyberfunk」を追加する。

フリープレイタイトル

「ゲームカタログ」、「クラシックスカタログ」には「Destiny 2：レガシーコレクション」を6月4日、「Myst」を6月5日に追加する。また「ゲームトライアル」には「キングダムカム：デリバランス2」、「シヴィライゼーション VII」を5月28日から配信している。

ゲームカタログ

クラシックスカタログ

トライアル

6月3日からは「NBA 2K25」のトーナメントを開催する。ゲーム内通貨や「Days of Play」記念アバターなどを獲得できる。加えて6月11日までの期間、新規加入者を対象にPS Plusの12カ月利用権を、既に加入しているユーザーには「プレミアムプラン」へのアップグレードをそれぞれ33％引きで提供する。

「NBA 2K25」トーナメント

PS Plus利用券割引

