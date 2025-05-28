【Days of Play】 実施期間：6月11日まで

Amazonにて、「Days of Play」を記念したプレイステーション5/プレイステーション 4用ソフトのセールが開催されている。実施期間は6月11日まで。

今回のセールでは、「DEATH STRANDING」や「アストロボット」、「Ghost of Tsushima」、「Rise of the Ronin」などがセール対象となっている。購入の際はセール価格となっているかを確認したのち、購入してほしい。

□「Days of Play」キャンペーンページ

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Rise of the Ronin Z version

グランツーリスモ7

(C)2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.

(C)2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ghost of Tsushima is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions LLC.

(C) 2024 コーエーテクモゲームス. Rise of the Ronin is a trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Gran Turismo(R) 7 (C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.