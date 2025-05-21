サイコム、NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060搭載ゲーミングPC発売 - Mini-ITXモデルも
サイコムは5月20日、NVIDIAが5月19日に販売開始をアナウンスした新GPU「NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060」搭載グラフィックスカードの取り扱いを開始。同社BTOパソコンのゲーミングシリーズ「G-Master Velox」で標準搭載とし、販売開始した。
NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5060 標準搭載モデル G-Master Velox シリーズ（写真の内部校正はオプション仕様）
GeForce RTX 5060は、NVIDIAが5月19日に販売開始をアナウンスした新GPU。NVIDIAの最新アーキテクチャ「Blackwell」ベースのGeForce GPUでは最もエントリー寄りの製品となり、3,840個のCUDAコアと8GB容量のGDDR7メモリを組み合わせている。DLSS 4に対応し、マルチフレーム生成機能も活用可能。
サイコムで取り扱うGeForce RTX 5060搭載グラフィックスカードは、MSI製「GeForce RTX 5060 8G SHADOW 2X OC」。BTOパソコンのゲーミングモデル「G-Master Velox シリーズ」のATXミドル、タワーモデル「G-Master Velox II AMD Edition」「G-Master Velox II Intel Edition」、Mini-ITX ミニタワーコンパクトモデル「G-Master Velox Mini B650A AMD Edition」「G-Master Velox Mini B860 Intel Edition」の4機種で標準搭載する。
○ゲーミングモデル
AMD RyzenTM 5000 シリーズ プロセッサ搭載 ATXミドルタワーモデル「G-Master Velox II AMD Edition」
https://www.sycom.co.jp/custom/model?no=000933
Intel Core プロセッサー（第14世代）搭載 ATXミドルタワーモデル「G-Master Velox II Intel Edition」
https://www.sycom.co.jp/custom/model?no=000932
AMD Ryzen 9000 シリーズ プロセッサ搭載 Mini-ITXミニタワーコンパクトモデル「G-Master Velox Mini B650A AMD Edition」
https://www.sycom.co.jp/custom/model?no=001042
Intel Core Ultra デスクトップ・プロセッサー (シリーズ 2)搭載 Mini-ITXミニタワーコンパクトモデル「G-Master Velox Mini B860 Intel Edition」
https://www.sycom.co.jp/custom/model?no=001040
