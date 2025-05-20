Aile The Shota¥ª¡¼¥¬¥Ê¥¤¥º¥É¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¡¢idom¡¢dawgss¡¢eill¤È¥³¥é¥Ü¼Â¸½
Aile The Shota¤¬¡¢Ìó2Ç¯¤Ö¤ê¤Î³«ºÅ¤È¤Ê¤ë¥ª¡¼¥¬¥Ê¥¤¥º¥É¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖPlace of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota¡×¤ò5·î16Æü¡Ê¶â¡Ë¤ËZepp Shinjuku¤Ë¤Æ³«ºÅ¤·¤¿¡£
¡Ú²èÁü¡Û¡ÖPlace of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota¡×¤ÎÍÍ»Ò¡ÊÁ´10Ëç¡Ë
ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤ÏAile The Shota¤È¿Æ¸ò¤¬¿¼¤¤¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Îidom¡¢dawgss¡¢eill¤¬½Ð±é¡¢³Æ¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥¸¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯Aile The Shota¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤À¤«¤é¤³¤½¤Î¥³¥é¥Ü¤â¸«½ê¤Î°ì¤Ä¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¡£
dawgss¤È¤Ï¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ØREAL POP¡Ù¤Ë¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤¿¡Ö°¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È¡×¤Èdawgss¤Î³Ú¶Ê¡Ö¥é¥ó¥Ç¥ô¡¼¡×¤ò¡¢eill¤È¤ÏGANMI¤Î³Ú¶Ê¤ÇÆó¿Í¤È¤âµÒ±é¤È¤·¤Æ»²²Ã¤·¤¿¡ÖAGE¡×¤ò¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥¢¥ó¥³¡¼¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¤³¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ëºî¤é¤ì¤¿¡Ö°¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss¡×¤òÈäÏª¡£
ÂÐ¥Ð¥ó·Á¼°¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤¬½ª¤ï¤ë¤È¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥¸Å¾´¹¤ÇÎ®¤ì¤¬ÅÓÀÚ¤ì¤ë¤¬¡¢º£²ó¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¥Ï¥¦¥¹¥Ð¥ó¥É¤¬Á´³Ú¶Ê¤ò±éÁÕ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ºÇ½é¤«¤éºÇ¸å¤Þ¤Ç¥·¡¼¥à¥ì¥¹¤Ë·Ò¤¬¤ê¡¢1¤Ä¤Î¥·¥ç¡¼¤È¤·¤ÆÁ´¤Æ¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤âËþÂ¤Î¥é¥¤¥Ö¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£
¤Ê¤ª¡¢º£²ó¥ª¡¼¥¬¥Ê¥¤¥¶¡¼¤òÌ³¤á¤¿Aile The Shota¤Ï¡¢½é¤È¤Ê¤ë¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥¯¥é¥Ö¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖRoom ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -Ž£¤ò8·î¤Ë³«ºÅÍ½Äê¡£
¥»¥Ã¥È¥ê¥¹¥È
1. so so good / Aile The Shota
2. DEEP / Aile The Shota
3. °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È feat. dawgss / Aile The Shota
4. Tenderness / dawgss
5. DREAMIN / dawgss
6. MAJIC / dawgss
7. µ§¤ê / dawgss
8. ¥é¥ó¥Ç¥ô¡¼ feat. Aile The Shota / dawgss
9. ¥ß¥Ë¥Þ¥ê¥¹¥È / idom
10. Knock Knock / idom
11. EDEN / idom
12. µ¢¤êÏ© / idom
13. ¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ò°¦¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë / idom
14. Baby. U / idom
-BAND SESSION-
15. ¥×¥ì¥í¥Þ¥ó¥¹ / eill
16. ÍÙ¤é¤»¤Ê¤¤¤Ç / eill
17. 25 / eill
18. WE ARE / eill
19. ¤³¤³¤ÇÂ©¤ò¤·¤Æ / eill
20. ¥Õ¥£¥Ê¡¼¥ì¡£ / eill
21. Memoria / Aile The Shota
22. ¤µ¤è¤Ê¤é¥·¥Æ¥£¥é¥¤¥È / Aile The Shota
23. AURORA TOKIO / Aile The Shota
24. gomenne / Aile The Shota
25. SAKURA / Aile The Shota
EC1. AGE feat. eill / Aile The Shota
EC2. °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss
¡ã¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¾ðÊó¡ä
Aile The Shota½é¤È¤Ê¤ëfanclub event
¡ÖRoom ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -Ž£
2025Ç¯8·î2Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡ËÂå´±»³UNIT
¡OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
¢OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
2025Ç¯8·î31Æü¡ÊÆü¡ËÇßÅÄShangri-La
¡OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
¢OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¼ïÊÌ¡¦ÎÁ¶â
¥¹¥¿¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¡§\6000¡ÊÀÇ¹þ¡Ë
¢¨¤ª°ì¿ÍÍÍ1¿½¹þ¤ß¤Ë¤Ä¤2Ëç¤Þ¤Ç¡ÊÆ±¹Ô¼Ô¤ÏÈó²ñ°÷¤Ç¤â¹ØÆþ²Ä¡Ë
¢¨¾®³ØÀ¸°Ê¾åÍÎÁ¡¢Ì¤½¢³Ø»ùÆþ¾ìÉÔ²Ä
¢¡Aile The Shota fanclub ¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÀè¹Ô¼õÉÕ´ü´Ö¢¡
2025Ç¯5·î16Æü¡Ê¶â¡Ë20:00¡Á6·î1Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë23:59
¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é
https://bmsg.shop/pages/%E3%83%81%E3%82%B1%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E6%A1%88%E5%86%85-aile-the-shota-fanclub%E5%85%88%E8%A1%8C-202508
Ìä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡§WONDER LIVE Inc.
https://forms.gle/UctoWPE35idU8jEw9
HP¡§https://ailetheshota.tokyo/
