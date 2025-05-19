Aile The Shota¡¢¼çºÅ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ãPlace of Mellow¡ä¤Çidom¡¢dawgss¡¢eill¤é¤È¶¦±é
Aile The Shota¤¬¡¢¥ª¡¼¥¬¥Ê¥¤¥º¥É¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ãPlace of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota¡ä¤ò5·î16Æü(¶â)¤ËZepp Shinjuku¤Ë¤Æ³«ºÅ¤·¤¿¡£
¢¡¥é¥¤¥Ö¼Ì¿¿
Ìó2Ç¯¤Ö¤ê¤Î³«ºÅ¤È¤Ê¤ëËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Aile The Shota¤È¿Æ¸ò¤¬¿¼¤¤¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Îidom¡¢dawgss¡¢eill¤¬½Ð±é¡£³Æ¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥¸¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤Î¥³¥é¥Ü¤â¸«½ê¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¢¤Ã¤¿¡£
¢¥Aile The Shota
¢¥dawgss
¢¥idom
¢¥eill
Aile The Shota¤Ïdawgss¤È¤Ï¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ØREAL POP¡Ù¤Ë¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤¿¡Ö°¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È¡×¤Èdawgss¤Î³Ú¶Ê¡Ö¥é¥ó¥Ç¥ô¡¼¡×¤ò¡¢eill¤È¤ÏGANMI¤Î³Ú¶Ê¤ÇÆó¿Í¤È¤âµÒ±é¤È¤·¤Æ»²²Ã¤·¤¿¡ÖAGE¡×¤ò¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥¢¥ó¥³¡¼¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¤³¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ëºî¤é¤ì¤¿¡Ö°¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss¡×¤òÈäÏª¤·¤¿¡£
ÂÐ¥Ð¥ó·Á¼°¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤¬½ª¤ï¤ë¤È¥¹¥Æ¡¼¥¸Å¾´¹¤ÇÎ®¤ì¤¬ÅÓÀÚ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤À¤¬¡¢º£²ó¤Î¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¥Ï¥¦¥¹¥Ð¥ó¥É¤¬Á´³Ú¶Ê¤ò±éÁÕ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ºÇ½é¤«¤éºÇ¸å¤Þ¤Ç¥·¡¼¥à¥ì¥¹¤Ë·Ò¤¬¤ê¡¢1¤Ä¤Î¥·¥ç¡¼¤È¤·¤Æ¥Õ¥¡¥óËþÂ¤Î¥é¥¤¥Ö¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£
¤Þ¤¿¡¢º£²ó¥ª¡¼¥¬¥Ê¥¤¥¶¡¼¤òÌ³¤á¤¿Aile The Shota¤¬½é¤È¤Ê¤ë¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥¯¥é¥Ö¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ãRoom ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -¡ä¤Î³«ºÅ¤âÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
¥»¥Ã¥È¥ê¥¹¥È¡ãPlace of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota¡ä
02, DEEP / Aile The Shota
03, °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È feat. dawgss / Aile The Shota
04, Tenderness / dawgss
05, DREAMIN¡Ç / dawgss
06, MAJIC / dawgss
07, µ§¤ê / dawgss
08, ¥é¥ó¥Ç¥ô¡¼ feat. Aile The Shota / dawgss
09, ¥ß¥Ë¥Þ¥ê¥¹¥È / idom
10, Knock Knock / idom
11, EDEN / idom
12, µ¢¤êÏ© / idom
13, ¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ò°¦¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë / idom
14, Baby. U / idom
¡¡-BAND SESSION-
15, ¥×¥ì¥í¥Þ¥ó¥¹ / eill
16, ÍÙ¤é¤»¤Ê¤¤¤Ç / eill
17, 25 / eill
18, WE ARE / eill
19, ¤³¤³¤ÇÂ©¤ò¤·¤Æ / eill
20, ¥Õ¥£¥Ê¡¼¥ì¡£ / eill
21, Memoria / Aile The Shota
22, ¤µ¤è¤Ê¤é¥·¥Æ¥£¥é¥¤¥È / Aile The Shota
23, AURORA TOKIO / Aile The Shota
24, gomenne / Aile The Shota
25, SAKURA / Aile The Shota
EC1, AGE feat. eill / Aile The Shota
EC2, °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss
¡ãRoom ATS - Aile The Shota Fanclub event -¡ä
¡OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
¢OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
²ñ¾ì¡§Âå´±»³UNIT
2025Ç¯8·î31Æü(Æü)
¡OPEN 14:30 / START 15:00
¢OPEN 18:00 / START 18:30
²ñ¾ì¡§ÇßÅÄShangri-La
¡ã¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¼ïÊÌ¡¦ÎÁ¶â¡ä
¥¹¥¿¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¡§\6,000(ÀÇ¹þ)
¢¨¤ª°ì¿ÍÍÍ1¿½¹þ¤ß¤Ë¤Ä¤2Ëç¤Þ¤Ç(Æ±¹Ô¼Ô¤ÏÈó²ñ°÷¤Ç¤â¹ØÆþ²Ä¡Ë
¢¨¾®³ØÀ¸°Ê¾åÍÎÁ¡¢Ì¤½¢³Ø»ùÆþ¾ìÉÔ²Ä
¢¡Aile The Shota fanclub ¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÀè¹Ô¼õÉÕ´ü´Ö¢¡
2025Ç¯5·î16Æü(¶â)20:00¡Á6·î1Æü(Æü)23:59
¡ã¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é¡ä
https://bmsg.shop/pages/%E3%83%81%E3%82%B1%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E6%A1%88%E5%86%85-aile-the-shota-fanclub%E5%85%88%E8%A1%8C-202508
¡ãÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡ä
WONDER LIVE Inc.
https://forms.gle/UctoWPE35idU8jEw9
