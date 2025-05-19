¥»¥Ã¥È¥ê¥¹¥È¡ãPlace of Mellow organized by Aile The Shota¡ä



01, so so good / Aile The Shota02, DEEP / Aile The Shota03, °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È feat. dawgss / Aile The Shota04, Tenderness / dawgss05, DREAMIN¡Ç / dawgss06, MAJIC / dawgss07, µ§¤ê / dawgss08, ¥é¥ó¥Ç¥ô¡¼ feat. Aile The Shota / dawgss09, ¥ß¥Ë¥Þ¥ê¥¹¥È / idom10, Knock Knock / idom11, EDEN / idom12, µ¢¤êÏ© / idom13, ¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ò°¦¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë / idom14, Baby. U / idom¡¡-BAND SESSION-15, ¥×¥ì¥í¥Þ¥ó¥¹ / eill16, ÍÙ¤é¤»¤Ê¤¤¤Ç / eill17, 25 / eill18, WE ARE / eill19, ¤³¤³¤ÇÂ©¤ò¤·¤Æ / eill20, ¥Õ¥£¥Ê¡¼¥ì¡£ / eill21, Memoria / Aile The Shota22, ¤µ¤è¤Ê¤é¥·¥Æ¥£¥é¥¤¥È / Aile The Shota23, AURORA TOKIO / Aile The Shota24, gomenne / Aile The Shota25, SAKURA / Aile The ShotaEC1, AGE feat. eill / Aile The ShotaEC2, °¦¤Î¥×¥é¥Í¥Ã¥È Remix feat. idom, eill, dawgss