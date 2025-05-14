気持ちがじめじめしたときの対処法　　森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

Do you like rain?

Hi, everybody. It’s me, Morisaki Win, the rain magnet.



That’s right―the rainy season is right around the corner. Do you like rain? I sure don’t, even though it seems to always follow me around. When it rains, I can’t go out empty-handed. I always need to take an umbrella with me, and that’s a hassle. The worst is when it rains on a day off. I can’t do the things I love to do, like going camping or taking pictures. It really gets me down.



What do you do to cheer yourself up? There are times I don’t feel great. I sometimes dwell on things for too long, too. But I think it’s best to just accept my feelings. It’s important to be honest and say, “This is how I feel right now.” Sometimes, I know I should push through and try to be positive. But when I’m alone at home and feeling down, I try to let myself feel that way. Although accepting my emotions can take time, I think it gives me a chance to appreciate the moment. After a while, I realize I’m lucky to be where I am. Understanding my reality helps me try my best when the next opportunity comes around.



When I’m really worn out, though, I like to watch a good movie and have a good cry. It’s such a great release! A movie about family always works better for me than a love story. Every year, I feel like I cry at family stories more and more.



Rainy days can put clouds in your heart. I hope you all have your own good ways of clearing them up!



Morisaki Win



本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』6月号にて掲載中です。



2025年度テキストでは「世界のお祭り」「哲学」「小泉八雲」といったトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。