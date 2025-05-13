Valveは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」にてセール「Steam クリーチャーコレクションフェス」を5月20日まで実施している。

本セールでは空想的な生き物、モンスターが登場するゲームを対象に特別価格で販売されている。ラインナップには「パルワールド」や「Cult of the Lamb」、「WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY」などがある。

「Steam クリーチャーコレクションフェス」対象タイトル（一部）

パルワールド

通常価格：3,400円

セール価格：2,550円（25％オフ）

□「Steam」の「パルワールド」

Cult of the Lamb

通常価格：2,570円

セール価格：1,285円（50％オフ）

□「Steam」の「Cult of the Lamb」

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY

通常価格：3,740円

セール価格：1,496円（60％オフ）

□「Steam」の「WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY」

Get your collecting cap on, because Steam Creature Collector Fest is here! We've got games galore about catching (and documenting) critters and creatures - and, as always, some neat Points Shop items for you to redeem.



Now until May 19th! pic.twitter.com/2ho0ixdjQA - Steam (@Steam) May 12, 2025

Copyright Massive Monster 2022. All Rights Reserved.

(C) Pocketpair, Inc.

(C) 2016, 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA/YASUHISA IZUMISAWA

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (C)2017 Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.