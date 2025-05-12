12日、サザンオールスターズ・福山雅治さん・星野源さん・深津絵里さん・吉高由里子さんら有名な俳優／ミュージシャン／クリエイターの方々が多く在籍する大手芸能事務所／プロダクションの「アミューズ」が、法務部の公式Xを更新。所属アーティストへの盗撮について、注意喚起を呼びかけました。

いつも当社所属アーティストへの温かいご支援をありがとうございます。



非常に残念なことが起きましたので、改めて注意喚起いたします。



当社所属アーティストが他社アーティスト様の公演を観覧中の姿を盗撮されるという事件が起きました。



承諾なしにみだりに他人の姿を撮影したり、撮影した写真や動画を公開したりすることは、単なるマナー違反ではなく、肖像権侵害という不法行為となります。



ましてや、今回の盗撮が行われた公演会場では、写真や動画の撮影は一切禁止されておりました。



そのような行為はやめてください。



また、そのような写真や動画をSNSにアップしたりリポストしたりした方は、今からでも直ちにそれを削除してください。



いつも貴重な情報提供をくださり、ありがとうございます。アーティストが安心して素晴らしいエンターテインメントをお届けできるよう、さらに精進します。

ファンの皆様におかれましても、ご協力及び引き続き温かい応援をお願いいたします。

Thank you for your continued warm support for our artists.



Recently there was an extremely unfortunate and disappointing incident, and we have decided to make this post to raise awareness.



Specifically, what happened was that someone secretly video-filmed one of our artists when he was at a concert hall watching a performance by other artists (who are not our artists).



Photographing or video-filming others and/or publicly posting such photograph or video without their consent and without a legitimate basis is not only against good manners but also constitutes an infringement of portrait rights (i.e., a tort).



Furthermore, at the venue where this incident took place, taking photos or videos was strictly prohibited in the first place.



We ask everyone to cease such conduct.



In addition, anyone who has uploaded or reposted such photos or videos on social networking sites should delete them immediately, even right now.



Thank you for always providing us with valuable information.

We will do our best to further improve our efforts so that our artists can deliver to you all great entertainment with peace of mind.



We appreciate your cooperation and continued warm support.



