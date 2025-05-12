OWCのCFexpress/SDXCが値下げに CFexpress Type Aなど最大38.7%OFF
Other World Computing, Inc.は5月12日（月）、CFexpress 4.0 Type Bなどを含む「Atlas」シリーズのメモリーカードの価格を改定した。いずれも値下げになる。
対象となるのは19製品。値下げ率として最大となるのは、CFexpress 4.0 Type Aの「Atlars Pro」480GB。新価格の2万8,050円は、旧価格から38.7％OFFとなる。
CFexpress 4.0 Type B Atlas Ultra 1TB：5万7,800円→4万7,850円（17.2%OFF） Atlas Ultra 2TB：11万2,300円→9万750円（19.2%OFF） Atlas Pro 256GB：2万7,220円→2万5,520円（6.2%OFF） Atlas Pro 512GB：3万2,170円→2万9,700円（7.7%OFF）
CFexpress 2.0 Type B Atlas Ultra 325GB：3万9,800円→3万1,900円（19.8%OFF） Atlas Pro 128GB：1万3,580円→1万1,710円（13.8%OFF） Atlas Pro 256GB：1万9,240円→1万2,950円（32.7%OFF） Atlas Pro 512GB：2万4,510円→2万1,800円（11.1%OFF）
CFexpress 4.0 Type A Atlas Pro 480GB：4万5,780円→2万8,050円（38.7%OFF） Atlas Pro 960GB：8万7,510円→5万9,400円（32.1%OFF）
SDXC UHS-II V90 Atlas Ultra 64GB：9,900円→7,970円（19.5%OFF） Atlas Ultra 128GB：1万8,150円→1万6,500円（9.1%OFF） Atlas Ultra 256GB：3万1,470円→2万8,050円（10.9%OFF） Atlas Ultra 512GB：7万9,750円→7万2,600円（9.0%OFF）
SDXC UHS-II V60 Atlas Pro 64GB：4,780円→3,460円（27.6%OFF） Atlas Pro 128GB：6,270円→4,950円（21.1%OFF） Atlas Pro 256GB：9,150円→8,250円（9.8%OFF） Atlas Pro 512GB：2万980円→1万9,800円（5.6%OFF） Atlas Pro 1TB：4万2,900円→4万920円（4.6%OFF）