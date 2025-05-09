DEZOLVE¡¢½é¤Î±ÇÁü¾¦ÉÊ¡Ø10th Anniversary Concert¡Ù¥¸¥ã¥±¼Ì¡Ü¥Æ¥£¥¶¡¼Æ°²è¸ø³«
DEZOLVE¤¬¡¢6·î4Æü¤Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¹¤ë¥é¥¤¥ÖBlu-ray¡Ø10th Anniversary Concert¡Ù¤Î¥¸¥ã¥±¥Ã¥È¼Ì¿¿¤È¥Æ¥£¥¶¡¼Æ°²è¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤¿¡£
¢¡DEZOLVE Æ°²è
¡Ø10th Anniversary Concert¡Ù¤Ï¡¢·ëÀ®10¼þÇ¯¤òµÇ°¤·¤Æ¡¢2025Ç¯3·î8Æü¤ËÅìµþ¡ÖI¡ÇM A SHOW¡×¤Ë¤Æ³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤¿½é¤Î¥Û¡¼¥ë¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¤ÎÌÏÍÍ¤ò¼ýÏ¿¤·¤¿¥é¥¤¥ÖBlu-ray¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢DEZOLVE½é¤Î±ÇÁü¾¦ÉÊ¤È¤Ê¤ë¡£10¼þÇ¯¤ò·Þ¤¨¤¿DEZOLVE¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤¬½¸Ìó¤µ¤ì¤¿ËÜºî¤Ï¡¢Ìó50Ê¬¤Ë¤âµÚ¤Ö28¶Ê¤Î¥á¥É¥ì¡¼¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëÂ¾¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¡¼¥½¥ó¥°¥é¥¤¥¿¡¼¡¦¤ä¤Ê¤®¤Ê¤®¡¢¥µ¥Ã¥¯¥¹ÁÕ¼Ô¡¦ËÜÅÄ²í¿Í¡¢DEZOLVE·ëÀ®Åö½é¤Î¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¥á¥ó¥Ð¡¼¤Ç¥Ù¡¼¥·¥¹¥È¡¦¾®³ü¿¸Þ¤é¥²¥¹¥È¤È¤Î¶¦±é¤â¸«¤É¤³¤í¤À¤È¤¤¤¦¡£ÆÃÅµ¤È¤·¤Æ¡ÖVoyage of Altair¡×¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¤È¤½¤Î¥á¥¤¥¥ó¥°±ÇÁü¤¬¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
¢¥¡Ø10th Anniversary Concert¡Ù¥¸¥ã¥±¥Ã¥È¼Ì¿¿
¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¾ðÊó
2025Ç¯6·î4Æü¡Ê¿å¡ËÈ¯Çä
·ÁÂÖ¡§Blu-ray¡¿ÉÊÈÖ¡§KIXM-628¡¿²Á³Ê¡§\6,600¡ÊÀÇÈ´²Á³Ê¡§\6,000¡Ë
¼ýÏ¿»þ´Ö¡§ËÜÊÔ151Ê¬¡¿ÆÃÅµ±ÇÁü16Ê¬
Í½Ìó¡§https://www.kingrecords.co.jp/cs/g/gKIXM-628/
¢¡¼ýÏ¿ÆâÍÆ
¡¦ËÜÊÔ
¡ Night of Megalopolis
¢ Distance to the Light
£ Ancient Capital
¤ 10th Anniversary Medley
Circus / Rondo without Answer / Beat the Moments / The Room of Serendip / Departure / Insomnia / Faded Stream / Across the Silkroad / Southern Cross / Frontiers / Vantablack / Traveling Alone / Midnight Park / Trapezist / Hidden Sanctuary / A Journey to the Cosmos / Migration / Atlantis / Nebula Dance / Egoist / Jammin' and Crammin' / Cancellation / Scroll / Orbital Revolution / Gemini / Chronostasis / Our New World / Soaring
¥ Disasters
¦ Vista
§ re:fruition
¨ Voyage of Altair
© Heart of the World
ª ASTERISK
« Fleeting
¢¨¥²¥¹¥È½Ð±é
¥¾®³ü¿¸Þ¡¡¦ËÜÅÄ²í¿Í¡¦¾®³ü¿¸Þ¡¡§¤ä¤Ê¤®¤Ê¤®¡¡ªËÜÅÄ²í¿Í¡¦¾®³ü¿¸Þ
¡¦ÆÃÅµ±ÇÁü
¡ÖVoyage of Altair¡×¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª
¡ÖVoyage of Altair¡×¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¥á¥¤¥¥ó¥°±ÇÁü
