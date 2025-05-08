「Pixel」5月のアップデート、Bluetoothペア設定に関する問題など修正
グーグルは、Pixelシリーズへの月例アップデートを公開した。
特定のアプリでマイク録音の品質が低下する問題や、特定の条件下で一部スマートウォッチのBluetoothペア設定に発生する問題、クイック設定に第二言語が表示される問題が修正された。
そのほかセキュリティに関する修正については、「CVE-2025-27700」「CVE-2024-56193」「CVE-2025-27701」の3件が修正された。
ソフトウェアアップデートは、Android 15が搭載されているすべての対応Pixelデバイスに対して5月8日に配信が始まった。公開は来週にかけて段階的に行われ、配信のタイミングはキャリアやデバイスによって異なる。ソフトウェア バージョン Google Pixel 6: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 6a: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 7: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 7a: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel Fold: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 8: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 8a: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Google Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005 Google Pixel 9a: BD4A.250505.003