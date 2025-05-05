5月13日 予約開始予定

　First 4 Figuresは、アクション「SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE」のフィギュアを発売する。5月13日に予約受付を開始予定。

　フロム・ソフトウェアが2019年に発売したアクション「SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE」より、主人公「狼」の新たなフィギュアが発売される。予約開始に先駆けて4枚の画像が公開されており、顔のシワや衣服の色味、さらには義手の細かな造形に至るまで、こだわりを感じる仕上がりになっている。

　発売日や価格、ならびにサイズといった詳細については後日公開される。