¡¡ÊÆ¥°ー¥°¥ë¡ÊGoogle¡Ë¤Ï¡¢AI¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÖNotebookLM¡×¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¸þ¤±¥¢¥×¥ê¤òÍ½¹ð¤·¤¿¡£Android¤ÈiOS¸þ¤±¤ËÇÛ¿®¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£

¡¡¥¹¥Þー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¥¢¥×¥êÈÇ¡ÖNotebookLM¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥Îー¥È¥Ö¥Ã¥¯¤ÎºîÀ®¤ä¡¢²»À¼¥Ç¥£¥¹¥«¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎºîÀ®¡¦»²²Ã¤Ê¤É¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢¶¦Í­¥·ー¥È¤«¤éNotebookLM¤Ë¥½ー¥¹¤òÄ¾ÀÜ¥¢¥Ã¥×¥íー¥É¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¡£

¡¡¸½ºß¡¢Android¤ÈiOS¸þ¤±¤Ë»öÁ°ÅÐÏ¿¤ò¼õ¤±ÉÕ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£App Store¤Î¾ðÊó¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢5·î20ÆüÇÛ¿®Í½Äê¡£

We have heard you LOUD & CLEAR that you want an app like... yesterday. We're a few weeks from the beta launch, but in the meantime you can join the app waitlist TODAY ⬇️



It will auto-download to your device at launch, so you can be one of the first have our app in your pocket 🏆