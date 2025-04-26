【SDGs】街路樹を新たな資源に循環
道路整備を行う中で、伐採した街路樹を使って新たな家具に生まれ変わらせる取り組みを行っている福井淳一さん。街路樹は老木化や高く伸びすぎると、環境保全や景観向上などの役割を担うことができません。特に近年では老木化などによる倒木の被害も確認されています。この取り組みが全国の自治体にも広がり、今後は家具だけでなく、身近に感じられる積み木や雑貨などにも加工できる取り組みにしたいと語る福井さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Junichi Fukui is working to transform roadside trees felled during road maintenance into new furniture. When roadside trees get old or grow too large they cannot play a role in environmental conservation or improve the landscape. In addition in recent years many street trees have broken and fallen due to aging causing damage. Mr. Fukui says he would like to see this initiative spread to local governments across the country and in the future expand to include processing the materials into everyday items such as building blocks and miscellaneous goods in addition to furniture. What kind of future does he envision?