【SDGs】土の健康診断で未来の農業を救う
土の健康状態を診断し、農作物を安定的に生産できる環境づくりを行っている橋本好弘さん。土の健康診断とは、糖尿病患者の血糖値を測るバイオセンサー技術を応用したもの。土の中の微生物の種類や状態を調べることで、土壌の持つ農作物への病害発生のリスクを数値化し、できるだけ化学肥料や農薬に頼らない土壌づくりを目指しています。この取り組みを広めることで、世界中の土壌を健康に保ちたいと語る橋本さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yoshihiro Hashimoto is diagnosing the health of the soil and creating an environment where crops can be produced stably. His soil health diagnosis applies biosensor technology originally used to measure blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. By examining the types and conditions of microorganisms in the soil, he aims to quantify the risk of disease in crops posed by the soil and create soil that relies as little as possible on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Mr. Hashimoto is working to keep soil healthy worldwide by expanding this initiative. What kind of future does Mr. Hashimoto envision?