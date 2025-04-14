キャンプのススメ　　俳優・アーティストの森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

Do you have any plans for the long break?

Hi, everybody. It’s Morisaki Win again.

Do you have any plans for the long break coming up?



I don’t, unfortunately. I’ll be working. But if I had an extended vacation, I think I would fly somewhere. I love planes―both riding in them and just watching them. Lately, though, my only flights or Shinkansen trips have been for work. I go for short drives when I have a day off. But with several days off, I would definitely take a flight. I really want to go abroad, but I would probably start with a trip somewhere in Japan. Maybe Hokkaido.



And I would also go camping! Whenever I get a break, I want to do things I can only do now, and one of my favorites is solo camping. Last month, I went three times! One time was at a campground right by Mount Fuji, and I got to see the peak reflected in the water. The view was so amazing that I wanted to keep on looking at it forever. I love to make videos, too, so I shoot my camping trips, edit them myself, and put the results online. I take it seriously. I always focus on making the content fun even for me to watch, with lots of cuts and camera work. I want to go camping as much as I can―and make as many videos as I can―while I’m still young and full of energy.



If this has gotten you interested in camping, you should definitely go! To get started, first things first―get yourself a sleeping bag!



Morisaki Win



本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』5月号にて掲載中です。



2025年度テキストでは「世界のお祭り」「哲学」「小泉八雲」といったトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。