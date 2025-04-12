【SDGs】地域の飲食店と共に育む 子どもとのつながり

写真拡大

地域の飲食店と連携して、好きな時に好きな店で好きなメニューが食べられる、新しい形の子ども食堂を運営している岩朝しのぶさん。地域の支援団体を通じて、見守りや支援を必要とする家庭に、毎月3000円分のチケットを配布。連携している飲食店にチケットを提示すると、食事ができる仕組みです。食事を通して、見守りを必要とする子どもたちと、地域の人たちが継続的なつながりを持てる社会にしたいと語る岩朝さんの思い描く未来とは？

Ms.Shinobu Iwasa runs a new type of childrens cafeteria

in collaboration with local restaurants where children can eat whatever they want whenever they want at whatever restaurant they want.

Through a local support group she distributes tickets worth 3.000 yen every month to families who need to be watched over or supported.

By showing the ticket at a partner restaurant they can receive a meal. Ms.Iwasa says she wants to create a society where children needing assistance can have a lasting connection with local people through meals. What kind of future does she envision?