PS Plus、4月の日本向けゲームカタログ公開！ 「ホグワーツ・レガシー」「Blue Prince」「バトルフィールド 1」などが追加
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において、4月の日本向けタイトルを公開した。
エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象となる「ゲームカタログ」では、「ホグワーツ・レガシー」、「Lost Records:Bloom & Rage - Tape 2」、「Blue Prince」、「バトルフィールド 1」などが追加。4月10日より順次プレイ可能となる。
また、「PlayStation Plus プレミアム（クラシックスカタログ）」では、「Alone in the Dark 2」と「怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters」が遊べるようになる。
ホグワーツ・レガシー 提供開始日：2025年4月15日
Lost Records:Bloom & Rage - Tape 2 提供開始日：2025年4月15日
Blue Prince 提供開始日：2025年4月10日
バトルフィールド 1 提供開始日：2025年4月15日
Alone in the Dark 2
怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters
