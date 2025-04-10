【PlayStation Plus：4月のゲームカタログ】 4月10日～ 順次プレイ可能

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において、4月の日本向けタイトルを公開した。

エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象となる「ゲームカタログ」では、「ホグワーツ・レガシー」、「Lost Records:Bloom & Rage - Tape 2」、「Blue Prince」、「バトルフィールド 1」などが追加。4月10日より順次プレイ可能となる。

また、「PlayStation Plus プレミアム（クラシックスカタログ）」では、「Alone in the Dark 2」と「怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters」が遊べるようになる。

【追加タイトル（一部）】

ホグワーツ・レガシー 提供開始日：2025年4月15日

Lost Records:Bloom & Rage - Tape 2 提供開始日：2025年4月15日

Blue Prince 提供開始日：2025年4月10日

バトルフィールド 1 提供開始日：2025年4月15日

Alone in the Dark 2

怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters

